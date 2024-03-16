The world’s largest instant drink manufacturer, Rasna, ropes in actress Tamannaah Bhatia as their new brand ambassador.

Summer is here, we know it Coz Rasna’s New Campaign is out! This year like every year Rasna has come out with a fresh new campaign that not only highlights their 21 Vitamins and Minerals that energise us but also highlights the emotions it stirs up that of Vitamins of Love, Happiness, Josh and Success. On the basis of deep market research and blind product taste results, Rasna is reformulated as a vitamin, mineral, and glucose drink with real fruit extracts. The new ad is a result of extensive market research done Pan India by Rasna’s research agency, Rediffusion Consumer Lab to help understand customers and their evolving needs. The new advertisement made by Rasna’s creative agency Rediffusion Brand Solutions, focuses on the natural, healthier, and great taste aspects targeted towards SEC A and B households and repositions it as a tastier, thicker, and healthier drink that satisfy rational aspects as well as working as a catalyst in providing energy, Josh, happiness, and the most important vitamin, Vitamin Love.

Today Rasna is not only the world-famous innovation Rasna soft drink concentrate, but also Rasna Instant powders, which come in many formats viz. 750gm pouch makes 33 glasses, 500gm makes 22 glasses, 400 gm makes 17 glasses, sachet making single glass, sachet making 500 ml and so on. Rasna has also taken the lead to develop new generation liquid concentrates like squashes and syrups. Rasna also has a full-fledged wellness range under its sub-brand Rasna Healthy Day comprising of Pure Honey, Protein powders,

This years’ highlight of the campaign of course is the onboarding of the sensational Tamannaah Bhatia, the face of youth and the heartbeat of many. In fact, Tamannaah has been a fan of Rasna and consuming Rasna since childhood, and has a distinct memory of herself as a kid saying Love You Rasna in actual life and that is why having her onboard was only natural. In fact, in the ad she herself has brought in the emotional situations of Rasna being the happiness giver, the success giver and of course Rasna highlighting the Love between family. This emotional magic of the ad could not have come about without Tamannaah’s creditable acting on the emotional front, only seeing the ad will prove the same.

Commenting on the unveiling of Rasna’s new brand campaign and repositioning Mr. Piruz Khambatta, Group Chairman of Rasna Group states, “We are very proud that even a celebrity like Tamannaah Bhatia was so keen to endorse Rasna being her childhood favourite. Today Rasna does not only stand for the Love of the generations like celebrity’s but also of the common person, we are very proud that Rasna today is not only consumed by the super-rich, but also consumed by the real masses of India living in the villages. So Rasna today with its offerings ranging from Rs.1/- a glass to Rs.10/- a glass touches all walks of life. We are also very proud of the fact that Rasna with its direct inroads into supply chain especially in rural areas is ensuring that the farmers get double the value of their crops, in line with our Prime Minister’s vision of doubling their income. Rasna is a proud Make in India brand which is made with only locally sourced products as Rasna is one of the only companies using only Indian fruits and raw materials compared to competition in the sector which imports most of the fruits and ingredients. We have taken the lead, to develop better quality, value added natural products with vitamins and minerals meeting the ever-dynamic requirements of the customers.” Speaking on the partnership, Tamannaah Bhatia commented “There are brands and then there are legacies, Rasna is one such fine example from the heart of India. I take great pride in being associated with the most reputable beverage brand in the country. I understand now Rasna is fully formulated as a health drink with vitamins, minerals and glucose, I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this campaign, as it will bring nutrition to millions. It is the first love of every child and embedded in my heart as my first love as well, I have never seen another FMCG brand with such a strong emotional connection. It is hands down the national beverage of the country.”

Rasna boasts of a 100% brand recall and 85% market share in its category. It is the words largest Softdrink Manufacturer, available in 1.6 million retail outlets in India with 12 state- of – art manufacturing plants in the country and availability globally in 60+ countries, realising the dream of ‘Make in India, for the world’ every passing year.