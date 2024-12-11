Theater Mogul’s “Defending the Caveman” Brings its Hilarious, Timeless Comedy to Mumbai

11th December 2024 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Mumbai has experienced and is applauding the laugh-out-loud humour of “Defending the Caveman,” the longest-running solo play in Broadway history, as it arrived in India for the first time! A comedic exploration of relationships, differences between men and women, and modern-day misunderstandings, this international sensation promises to leave audiences in splits with its unique blend of humour, insight, and heart. The show premiered on the 24th of November 2024 at the Veda Kunba Theatre and has more shows on the 15th and 28th of December at the same venue.

Once the Theater Mogul team decided that Mumbai was their next stop, the hunt for the caveman began. After multiple auditions, Vishesh Arora made the final cut. “We have long envisioned bringing this production to the Indian market, and after years of staging Defending The Caveman around the world, we are thrilled to finally present this show in India for the very first time!” says, Oskar Eiriksson, CEO & Executive producer for Theater Mogul.

“We have adapted the play to suit the Indian sensibilities, that’s why we were very clear that we will have an Indian Director and an Indian actor,” said Jiten Bhagat, the show’s Associate Producer in India. “This play resonates with audiences because it’s rooted in universal experiences. Whether you’re single, in a relationship, or somewhere in between, you’ll find yourself laughing and nodding along.” Heeba Shah who is not new to monologues was roped in to direct the performance.

Bhawana Somaaya, a renowned theatre and film critic shared, “It is about the battle of sexes. Deep, meaningful, sensitive, funny. Directed by the talented Heeba Shah and brilliantly performed by Vishesh Arora. Watch it with your better half, it is the best gift you can give him/ her.”

Actors Sid Makkar and Varun Narayan who managed to watch the show last weekend highly recommend the play as they found it hilarious and insightful.

“Watch the play for two hours of loud laughs and some interesting food for thought,” said Neha Shende, a regular theatre critic and viewer.

Performances scheduled across multiple weekends will allow audiences in Mumbai to enjoy the show that has already captivated audiences in over 45 countries and 30 languages. Created by Rob Becker, “Defending the Caveman” takes a light-hearted look at the age-old “battle of the sexes” through the eyes of a modern caveman who hilariously dissects the misunderstandings and connections between men and women.

3 reasons why you should not miss the show:

Insightful Comedy: The play dives deep into the funny, often misunderstood dynamics of relationships, tackling themes that are relatable to audiences of all ages and cultures.

Global Phenomenon: “Defending the Caveman” is the longest-running solo play in Broadway history, having played in theatres worldwide, from Las Vegas to Cape Town and now, for the first time, Mumbai.

Multiple Weekend Shows: Mumbai theatregoers will have several chances to catch the show, allowing flexibility for those interested in a memorable night of comedy and entertainment.

Need we say more? Tickets are available on Book My Show. Don’t miss the chance to experience the humour and insight of “Defending the Caveman” – a show that speaks to everyone and brings us closer, one laugh at a time. The play will be staged on Sunday, the 15th and Saturday, the 28th of December at Veda Kunba with more shows at the same venue in January. Follow us on Instagram for upcoming show dates and to know more about the play.

Defending the Caveman

A Theater Mogul Presentation

Genre – Comedy, Drama

Language – English

Age suitability – 18yrs +

Duration – 2hrs

Where – Veda Kunba Theatre, Mumbai

When – Sunday, 15th Dec | Saturday, 28th Dec (More Shows in January)

Timing – 6 pm

Tickets – BookMyShow

Instagram – TheaterMogulIndia

Director – Heeba Shah

Actor – Vishesh Arora

Synopsis – Defending the Caveman is a hilariously insightful one-man comedy play centred around the ways men and women relate. After a swift exit from a house party, our actor sees a vision and gets visited by a Caveman. He tells us stories about his own marriage and compares the ways we interact with our significant other with the way things used to be back in prehistoric times when men and women were hunters and gatherers. The show is a laugh-a-minute comedy but also an honest depiction of love and living with a partner. Couples are commonly seen strolling out into the night holding hands and a lot of affectionate nudging occurs during the show when couples recognize themselves in the stories told by the Caveman.