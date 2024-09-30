“Theatre Arts is the soul of the society.” – Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma

Pays tribute to city’s theatre legend Qadir Ali Baig on his 40th anniversary in the city.

Hyderabad: September 2024: “It is a testament to the impact and contribution of stalwarts like Qadir Ali Baig saheb and Begum Razia Baig that they are so beloved and have commanded such a gathering tonight. Commanding such love and admiration from the city forty years after his demise, late Qadir Ali Baig was an exceptional personality in the world of theatre, a luminary ahead of his times”, remarked Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma in in the city paying homage to theatre doyen Qadir Ali Baig in the 40th year of his untimely demise at HICC Sunday evening. “For any city, its cultural landscape plays an important role in shaping its society. The country is proud of the legacy of the late doyen, whose family rightly called the first family of Hyderabad’s theatre is carrying it forward keeping the cultural scene aflame.”

The premiere of Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation’s new production ‘Sunset-Sunrise’ was staged in the presence of the Governor. Following the poignant push and pull between head and heart, the play traced the familiar patterns of long distance parent-child relationships, particularly that of well settled children in the West. The play also brought to light nuances of struggles faced by senior citizens, generation gaps, the pressures on yuppies, gender equality and motherhood. Powerhouse actors Rashmi Seth and Padmashri Mohammad Ali Baig (also the designer and director) stole the show alongside Vijay Kumar and Sumita Tiwari, with the script written by Noor Baig. “The dialogues will ring in my mind for days to come. Every aspect of the play and characters resonates in my heart”, commented Shri Varma.

The rapt audience in Novotel HICC was spellbound and were heard repeating lines after the show, wiping their tears especially after Mohammad Ali Baig’s climax scene as the distraught son who fulfills his parents’ wishes of success and yet longs for them.