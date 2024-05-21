There’s nothing more exciting than finally getting down to planning your summer getaway. For those heading out to the stunning, pleasant Jammu valley anytime soon, the endless list of things-to-do at the scenic, exciting destination could confuse you! We’ve cut the clutter for you and curated these five must-dos that ensure you cover all the top summer picks.

Camping Adventures

The topography of Jammu offers several lakes, trails, caves, and other gorgeous spots where visitors can camp, hike, relax, and soak in nature. So, book a camping weekend with your gang at any one of the region’s popular camping sites, like Sanasar Lake, Dudu valley, and Bahu Fort, among others, and connect with the outdoors. For people living up north, Jammu is just a short hop away by flight and is doable by road as well.

Sign up for the Patnitop Marathon

If you are going to be in Jammu on or around May 26, you can participate in India’s most beautiful hill race – the Patnitop Marathon! If you are a pro runner, you’ve already designed your entire vacation to fit this run in. If you’re an amateur, however, and want to have some fun bonding with your group of friends or family, sign up for the 5KM run. En route, you’ll be treated to some of the most gorgeous views of the valley that will make all the effort worth it! The race begins at Skyview by Empyrean’s Upper Terminal, Karlah, Patnitop, 5:30 a.m. onwards.

Immerse Yourself in Fun Activities Like A Gondola Ride

We all love a gondola ride but, if you have the chance to ride on one that glides through the pristine beauty and charm of the quaint hill station of Patnitop, consider your holiday experience upgraded! The Skyview Gondola (ropeway) certified by CEN (European Safety standards) is a 10-13 minute ride covering 2.8 km between Sanget and Patnitop.

Rediscover Your Taste Buds

Jammu is renowned for its rich and diverse culinary offerings, making it a top destination for food enthusiasts worldwide. The region offers exquisite traditional cuisines such as Ambal, Khatta Meat, Kulthein di Dal, Kashmiri Aloo Dum, Phirni, Kashmiri Pulao, Dal Patt, Maa da Madra, and Auriya.

Dusk to Night Adventures!

For those looking for an adventurous outing under the stars, experience the vast terrain of Jammu by taking part in thrilling night treks like the Mata Vaishno Devi trek, that are very popular among the adventurous. On these twilight hikes, experienced guides share a slice of their lives and enrapture you with stories along moonlit routes through forests, creating an unforgettable experience for you!