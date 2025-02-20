This International Women’s Day, Meet the Founders Building a More Inclusive Future

Anushka Gupta – Co-founder, MyMuse

A decade ago, ‘sexual wellness’ was whispered about, hidden behind pharmacy counters. Today, it’s a 1.3 billion industry, and Anushka Gupta is leading the charge. As the co-founder of MyMuse, she’s transforming intimate wellness into an aspirational lifestyle category—something you can talk about and proudly display on your dresser. “For too long, conversations around intimacy have been cloaked in shame. It’s time we accelerate the shift—toward openness, toward empowerment, toward wellness that includes all aspects of who we are.” , says Anushka, whose brand has built a 150K+ strong customer base through its bold branding, influencer-led campaigns, and a first-of-its-kind community approach. MyMuse isn’t just selling products—it’s making conversations around pleasure a cultural norm.

Sarah Arora – Business Head – Product & Export D’Decor, Co-Founder & Creative Director, Sansaar

For decades, ‘sustainability’ was a buzzword in home décor—something aspirational but rarely actionable. Sarah Arora is changing that. She and her sister Sanjana Arora have spearheaded the ₹1000 crore global expansion of Sansaar, their real passion a sustainable home brand that’s making eco-conscious living accessible. “People want sustainability, but they don’t want to compromise on style. The future of luxury is responsible design, and brands that don’t adapt will be left behind,” she states. With 1500+ eco-friendly SKUs and a 35% revenue growth, Sansaar is proving that sustainability isn’t a niche—it’s the future of home design.

Jaspreet Walia – Co-founder, Skate Supply India & Hearty Skateboards | Carving a Space for India in Skateboarding

Skateboarding in India is shifting from the underground to the mainstream, and Jaspreet is leading the charge. With nearly two decades in manufacturing, Jaspreet and her cofounder Ravi saw a gap – quality skate gear was either unavailable or overpriced. This led to Skate Supply India, bringing global brands to Indian skaters, and Hearty Skateboards, their homegrown sub-brand offering pro-grade Canadian Maple decks at accessible prices. But their vision goes beyond products. “Skateboarding is about reclaiming space, demanding visibility, and pushing limits,” says Jaspreet. Through India’s first women-led skate camps and a feature on Shark Tank India, they’re building an inclusive skate culture—proving the streets belong to everyone.

Neha Chopra Tandon – Marketing Director of Limited Edt India

Streetwear isn’t just fashion—it’s currency, culture, and clout. With sneaker retail platforms crossing $30 billion globally, India is quickly catching up, and Neha Tandon is making sure we don’t just follow trends, we set them. “Hype culture is nothing without heart. In India, sneakerheads don’t just want limited drops—they want a story they can own,” says Neha, who spearheaded Limited Edt India’s expansion, launching exclusive collaborations like ASICS x Limited Edt x Mr SBTG and India’s first immersive sneaker boutique in Ambience Mall, Gurugram. By blending local sneaker culture with global releases, she’s proving that India is no longer just a consumer—it’s a contender in the global streetwear game.

Komal Rukhana – Co-founder, Mint & Milk PR