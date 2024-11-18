Thrilling Conclusion at the 4th Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, Presented by JK Tyre

India, November 18, 2024: The Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup 2024, in partnership with JK Tyre, concluded on November 17, 2023 at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore. This high-octane series which unfolded over six months, running from May 25 to November 17, and drew an impressive number of entries. The fourth edition successfully brought Pure Sport to every corner of India. This unique racing format showcased the nation’s finest grassroots racers, taking them from the street to the track. Across three rounds, the championship delivered eight thrilling races filled with action and competitive spirit.

In a thrilling race to the finish, Navaneeth Kumar was crowned champion of the Professional Category, while Yogesh P took home the Amateur Category Championship. Meanwhile, in the Twin Power Trophy, Navaneeth Kumar and Johnson Xavier Saldanha emerged victorious, showcasing the power of collaboration and camaraderie between experienced professionals and emerging talent.

This season marked the debut of the innovative Twin Power Trophy, a team-based championship that added a new level of strategy and mentorship to the grid. Each professional was partnered with a grassroots amateur, increasing the level of competition and strengthening the bonds between the racers in an absolutely exhilarating exhibition of adrenaline-fueled racing. The amateurs added the excitement of unpredictability to an extraordinary mentor-protege dynamic, while the professionals brought a higher level of skill and competence to the track.

Commenting on the successful season of the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup 2024, Adrian Sellers, Head of Custom and Motorsport, said, “The final race at the Kari Motor Speedway perfectly encapsulated everything we aimed for this season—adrenaline-pumping action, fierce competition, and most importantly, the unique spirit of mentorship through the Twin Power Trophy. This season, we continued the Pro-Am format, which embodies the spirit of the Continental GT Cup: our dedication to bringing motorsport to the masses and giving everyone an opportunity to hone their racing skills on the same platform. We witnessed outstanding performance from the riders and would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to every rider. We are committed to this vision and look forward to bringing even more exciting opportunities in the upcoming season.”

With over 24 competitors vying for the title in Season 4 of the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup Presented by JK Tyre, the competition was fierce and nail-biting throughout the course of eight races. This season continued its unique pro-am format, showcasing Royal Enfield’s ongoing dedication to nurturing street talent and upholding the spirit of pure motorcycling. Looking ahead, Royal Enfield has ambitious plans to elevate the championship experience, offering even more thrilling opportunities for aspiring racers. New features like the Twin Power Trophy will further build on this commitment, adding fresh excitement to the journey.