Tiger Lily Collective Launches Free 3D Areola Tattoo Program for Breast Cancer Survivors

A Cosmetic Tattooing Practice, Tiger Lily Collective, Launches Complimentary 3D Areola Tattoo Program for Breast Cancer Survivors

MILWAUKEE, WI, August 9, 2025 – Tiger Lily CollectiveⓇ (“TLC”), which began as a cosmetic and paramedical tattooing studio, and is now a larger space that offers comprehensive health, wellness and beauty services, announces the launch of its new 3D Areola Tattoo Giveaway program for breast cancer survivors. As a part of their ongoing commitment to empowering survivors, TLC will offer a free 3D areola tattoo each month to a breast cancer survivor.

TLC’s specialized service uses hyperrealistic color combinations and micropigmentation techniques to replicate the appearance of an areola and nipple. 3D areola tattoos create the illusion of a three-dimensional nipple on a flat surface. The tattoo procedure can be used for anyone who has had partial or total loss and inconsistency of their areola and nipples, after unilateral or bilateral breast reconstructive surgery.

“At TLC, we’re excited to offer complimentary 3D areola tattoo sessions to breast cancer survivors, as a way to mitigate financial barriers to the care and healing everyone deserves,” said Zoe Braun, Board Certified Cosmetic Tattooist and Founder/Owner of Tiger Lily Collective. “Empowerment through self-confidence is a mission we take pride in, and being able to give away a free session once a month, to a survivor, is a service to which we are strongly committed.” “Regaining confidence and empowerment after breast cancer can be a long and difficult journey, but we’re excited to have the opportunity to support survivors, and believe our restorative services should be accessible to everyone.”

TLC’s 3D areola tattooing services not only benefit the breast cancer community but also help anyone else who has undergone breast reconstruction surgery, including individuals recovering from gender-affirming procedures, weight loss, cosmetic surgeries, or trauma-related injuries. As part of their commitment to inclusive care, TLC offers the option to bill your insurance for coverage of their paramedical tattooing services, such as 3D areolas, scar treatments, and eyebrow permanent makeup for those who have permanent hair loss from chemotherapy. For those without qualifying coverage who fall within lower income brackets, TLC offers a sliding scale pricing option.

In addition to 3D areola tattooing, TLC provides a range of paramedical and cosmetic services, like scar camouflage, stretch mark revision, eyebrow tattooing (like microblading), permanent lip blush and eyeliner tattooing; as well as laser tattoo removal and skin rejuvenation with PicoLazer, the industry-leading pigment removal and skin rejuvenation technology. With an expansion currently underway, the studio will soon welcome new practitioners and introduce additional service offerings.

TLC’s giveaway program and other services will continue their mission of making confidence-building care accessible to everyone, especially those within underserved and marginalized communities, and closing the gap that many face, following life-altering events such as cancer and breast reconstruction surgery, by offering transformation and empowerment through healing and restorative treatments that many don’t know are available or even possible.

Tiger Lily is now taking applications for their Free 3D Areola program through submissions on their website or via email.