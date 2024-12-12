Times Prime & Shoppers Stop Host Glamorous Purple Carpet Premiere of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule

December 12, 2024 – Times Prime, India’s premium lifestyle app, hosted an exclusive Purple Carpet™ premiere of the highly anticipated film “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” in association with Shoppers Stop, with Cinepolis serving as the venue partner.

The Times Prime Purple Carpet, in association with Shoppers Stop, brought an exclusive movie screening experience to Times Prime & Shoppers Stop’s First Citizen Club members. Designed to provide a superlative cinematic experience, this event offered members the chance to enjoy blockbuster movies at the best theaters.

Members walked the Purple Carpet, enjoyed a food & beverage combo, and received a surprise goodie bag—all at a special members-only price.

As part of its First Citizen Club, Shoppers Stop’s longest running loyalty program, uses this unique initiative to delight and reward its loyal members, enhancing their weekend plans with an unforgettable entertainment experience.