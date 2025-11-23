TN govt brings Cuddalore’s Srimushnam taluk under Cauvery Delta region; over 18,000 farmers to benefit

Chennai, Nov 23: More than 18,000 farmers across 38 revenue panchayats in the newly formed Srimushnam taluk of Cuddalore district will now receive the benefits of Kuruvai and Samba cultivation packages, along with all irrigation-related schemes exclusive to the Cauvery delta region.

The inclusion follows a government order issued by the water resources department, giving formal effect to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin’s announcement made during a public function in Cuddalore on July 15. With this move, the government has expanded the protected agricultural zone, ensuring that farmers in these panchayats gain the same support, subsidies, and water allocations traditionally reserved for the core delta districts.

The order marks a significant policy decision to strengthen agricultural resilience and improve water security in areas whose cropping patterns and irrigation need to closely match those of the delta.

According to senior officials, the order brings 10,550 hectares of land under the protected zone.

A senior agriculture department official said the decision would directly benefit 18,250 farmers, many of whom depend entirely on canal irrigation and seasonal river flows to sustain Kuruvai and Samba paddy cycles.

Water Resources Department secretary J. Jayakanthan, in the order, noted that the move followed extensive consultations with domain experts, senior engineers of the Cauvery technical cell, and the district administration. Their joint assessment confirmed that the soil profile, water availability, and agriculture practices in these panchayats were in alignment with those of the larger Cauvery delta, thereby justifying their formal inclusion.

Officials pointed out that the decision would ensure the supply of Cauvery water for the newly added panchayats, especially during crucial cultivation windows. Farmers will now be eligible for schemes focused on desilting waterways, strengthening canal networks, modernising irrigation structures, and improving field-level water management.

They added that the regular release of water from the Mettur reservoir—typically commencing in the second week of June—would significantly improve groundwater recharge in the region. This, in turn, is expected to stabilise agricultural activities, reduce dependency on private borewells, and improve crop productivity during both Kuruvai and Samba seasons.

The expansion of the protected agricultural zone in Srimushnam taluk is being viewed as a major boost for farmers seeking long-term water security and institutional support for sustainable paddy cultivation.

