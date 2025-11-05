TN to procure fibre reinforced plastic coracles, boats for urban flood response

Chennai, Nov 5: In a proactive measure to strengthen urban flood preparedness, the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department has invited tenders to procure nearly 200 fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) coracles for use during flood emergencies in cities and towns.

Each coracle, priced at around Rs13,000, will be deployed in areas where floodwaters are not expected to be very deep. According to officials, the tender has been floated on behalf of the State Disaster Management Department, which has sanctioned funds for the initiative.

“We are procuring both coracles and boats to improve flood response capacity in urban areas. About 300 boats will also be acquired, most of them without engines or propellers, as such attachments could make navigation risky if there are submerged obstructions,” said an official source.

Each of these boats will cost between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh. The selection criteria include sturdiness, buoyancy, and carrying capacity.

Officials said this was the second tender call after the first one failed to attract sufficient bidders. The boats are designed to last for at least five years with minimal maintenance, provided they are not exposed to direct sunlight.

“Once procured, they will be handed over to district collectors for deployment during floods,” another official added.

With instances of urban flooding increasing, especially in Chennai, the services of local fishermen have often been sought during rescue operations.

“At present, a boat is hired at about Rs 4,000 per day. Since a new boat costs only Rs 1.5 lakh, owning them makes better financial sense for the government,” observed an industry expert.

He further suggested that the Fisheries Department should manage the fleet year-round. “They can coordinate with the Revenue Department during floods, and during the rest of the year, the boats can be used in inland farms for reservoir inspection and sampling,” he said.

A retired Fisheries Department official recalled that around 20 coracles were brought from Mettur dam during the 2018-19 floods for use around Chennai. “In fact, a baby was once delivered in a coracle at Padappai. Because it’s a small craft, it’s ideal for navigating flooded city streets,” he recounted.

