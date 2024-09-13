TO THE NEW and Irdeto Join Forces to Enhance Pay-TV User Experience and Monetization Opportunities

New Delhi, 13th September 2024: TO THE NEW, a leading global digital technology services company, and Irdeto, the world leader in secure digital platform experiences, are expanding their partnership to address the needs of Pay-TV and streaming operators which aim to support content super aggregation for end users. The collaboration also enables operators to unlock monetization opportunities beyond the primary content viewing use cases. Irdeto has selected TO THE NEW as a key technology partner for delivering a consistent user experience (UX) across the full suite of devices in its ecosystem.

With TO THE NEW’s UX, apps, and experience management seamlessly integrated, operators can better utilize Irdeto’s award-winning streaming aggregation platform, Irdeto Experience, by optimizing content delivery and driving viewer engagement across all types of connected devices, including mobile, web, Smart TVs and set-top boxes. The collaboration between TO THE NEW and Irdeto provides flexibility for operators to customize the look and feel of apps, while also enabling studio-grade security and complete control over metadata and rights management using proven content management solutions. Irdeto Experience also allows easy integration with industry-leading tools for subscription management, data and analytics, digital marketing, and advertising engines.