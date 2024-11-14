Toss Securities Reports Eightfold Year-on-Year Growth in Q3 2024 Results

SEOUL, Nov. 14, 2024 – Toss Securities, a fintech securities firm with the largest data-driven investment platform in South Korea, reported a surge in its third quarter (Q3) 2024 operating profit today, recording a more than eightfold increase year-on-year to KRW 29.6 billion (around $24.5 million). The company’s year-to-date operating profit in Q3 reached KRW 60.2 billion (around $49.8 million), already doubling its annual operating profit target.

During Q3, revenue increased by 117.9% year-on-year to KRW 119.9 billion (around $99.2 million), and net income also soared by 833% to KRW 32.4 billion (around $26.9 million).

The continuous growth in the company’s overseas securities trading service since last year has been a key driver in improving Toss Securities’ overall performance. Overseas commission revenue increased by 165.4% compared to last year, and year-to-date growth in Q3 increased by 119.7%.

The increase in transaction volume also boosted foreign exchange commission income, which grew by 133.2% year-on-year, contributing to the performance growth.

Importantly, this year, Toss Securities has not only increased the number of customers but also the number of high-asset customers with assets of more than KRW 1 million (around $830), leading to an overall improvement in revenue.