TouchPoint Medical and iTD Americas Donates $2,000 to The Little Saint Nick Foundation, Packing 200 St. Nick Gift Bags for Tampa General Hospital

Tampa, FL, August 24, 2024 — In a touching demonstration of corporate philanthropy and community support, sister companies TouchPoint Medical, iTD, and their dedicated staff members donated over $2,000 in early July to The Little Saint Nick Foundation (LSNF). This generous contribution directly funded 200 St. Nick Gift Bags for pediatric patients at Tampa General Hospital.

TouchPoint Medical and iTD’s commitment to enhancing patient experiences through innovative approaches and compassionate outreach is exemplified by this collaboration. Renowned for their advanced medication management stations and ergonomic workstations, TouchPoint Medical aims to improve patient outcomes and simplify caregiver workflows across various clinical settings.

As an esteemed and trusted expert, iTD delivers highly professional product solutions for stationary and mobile equipment mounts used in a wide variety of application areas in medical technology, strives for the comfort and safety of patients and medical professionals. The mission of both organizations is to partner with medical technology and healthcare providers to develop innovative healthcare solutions aligns seamlessly with LSNF’s dedication to providing comfort and joy to children during their hospital stays.

During the event, TouchPoint Medical and iTD Americas employees came together to write inspirational cards and pack St. Nick Gift Bags for local pediatric patients at Tampa General Hospital. These bags are filled with Squish Mallows, pop-it toys, coloring books, crayons, and inspiration cards, aimed to bring joy and comfort to patients. This initiative underscores the company’s commitment to offering service beyond sales, emphasizing its role in supporting both patients and healthcare professionals.