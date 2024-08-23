Toyota Kirloskar Motor Marks Women’s Equality Day with Renewed Commitment to Gender Equality and Empowerment

Bangalore, 23 August 2024: In recognition of Women’s Equality Day on August 26th, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reaffirms its steadfast commitment to advancing gender equality and empowering women within its workforce and beyond. Aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 5 (Gender Equality) and SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), TKM has initiated a series of transformative measures aimed at fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace.

As part of its long-term vision, TKM has set a target to increase the representation of women in its workforce to 30% by 2030. To achieve this, TKM has implemented a series of robust Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, including the formation of a focussed senior level team dedicated to DEI, extensive benchmarking across industries and aligning with the International Labour Organization’s 2030 agenda of creating greater opportunities for women.

On March 13, 2024, TKM celebrated a significant milestone with the capping ceremony of its first batch of 55 women supervisors, along with the induction of 160 new female team members, raising the total number of women in the company to over 450, with plans to reach 850+ by the end of the year. TKM has also introduced a Gender Diversity Standard Operating Procedure Manual, detailing best practices for promoting gender diversity. These efforts, including unconscious bias surveys and the “Samvardhana” sensitization program, underscore TKM’s holistic approach to creating a supportive, inclusive ecosystem that not only empowers women but also enhances the overall quality and competitiveness of its workforce.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. G. Shankara – Executive Vice President, Finance and Administration, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “At Toyota Kirloskar Motor, we believe that gender equality is not just a goal, but a critical driver of our success and sustainability. Our commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace is deeply embedded in our organizational values, and we are proud to be making significant strides in empowering women within our workforce. By setting ambitious targets and investing in the necessary infrastructure and training programs, we are not only enhancing gender diversity but also creating a work environment where every individual can thrive. As we celebrate Women’s Equality Day, we reaffirm our dedication to creating equal opportunities and paving the way for a more equitable future for all.”

TKM’s commitment to gender diversity is further exemplified by the expansion of its training programs. The three-year residential course at Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI) now has its intake doubled to 1200 students, with up to 600 female students, while the Toyota Kaushalya program offers a two-year training program for rural and economically disadvantaged students. To support this initiative, TKM has made significant infrastructure investments, including the construction of a new dormitory at Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI) to accommodate 600 female students, and the enhancement of safety features and facilities such as upgraded restrooms and locker rooms.

As TKM marks Women’s Equality Day, the company reaffirms its commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women. This vision extends beyond the organization’s boundaries, encompassing the entire value chain and society at large. TKM believes that diversity and inclusion are not only corporate responsibilities but also societal benefits that contribute to the development of world-class talent and mass happiness. TKM remains dedicated to supporting the professional development and advancement of women through targeted initiatives and programs, ensuring they have the resources and opportunities to thrive in their careers.