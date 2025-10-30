Tradition Meets Training: Manipuri Trainees Celebrate NingolChakouba While Advancing Their Skilling Journey

New Delhi, 30 October 2025: A vibrant day of culture, colour, and celebration unfolded at the hospitality skill training centre in Delhi, as trainees from Manipur came together to celebrate Ningol Chakouba — a cherished Manipuri festival symbolising love, respect, and togetherness between brothers and sisters.

The celebration was part of the ongoing skill development programme for the first batch of 170 trainees, of which 80 percent are women. In keeping with tradition, the remaining 20 percent male trainees prepared and served a special meal for their women counterparts — creating a heartfelt moment of unity and cultural pride.

The trainees, dressed in their vibrant ethnic attire, filled the centre with song, dance, and festive spirit, beautifully blending tradition with the transformative power of training.

The programme has been principally curetted and conceptualised by Justice Gita Mittal aligned with the strong requirement and need the youth of Manipur had in terms of sustainable jobs in the hospitality industry, Further post launch the programme is now being monitored and mentored by Gita Mittal Committee which has been appointed by the Supreme Court of India. With a hands-on approach the committee reviews the programme execution weekly with all stakeholders. At present the initiative is being funded by the Manipur Tourism Department and further being executed by Primero Skills, the Training Partner of the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council, with assessment and placement support from THSC. The initiative aims to empower youth from Manipur through hospitality training, enhancing employability while preserving their deep cultural roots.

“The Committee has strived to restore faith and instil hope in the hearts and minds of the displaced youth of Manipur, many of whom lost literally everything in the violence erupted on 3rd May, 2023. Continuity of education while organising skilling and employment opportunities for these energetic young minds have been part of the rehabilitative programs conceptualised and initiated by us.” It is heartening to see these young enthusiastic trainees celebrate their heritage while embracing skill-based learning. True empowerment lies in combining culture with confidence, competence and harmony — and this initiative reflects that perfectly,” said Justice (Retd.) Gita Mittal. Mr. Rajan Bahadur, CEO, THSC, shared, “At THSC, we take pride in supporting initiatives that honour both skill and culture. The participation and enthusiasm of these Manipuri youth — especially the large number of women trainees — demonstrate how skill development can be a powerful driver of social inclusion.” Mr. Jayanta Das, Director, Primero Skills, added, “This programme represents holistic growth — where professional learning and personal identity come together. Seeing trainees celebrate NingolChakouba while mastering hospitality skills truly captures the spirit of inclusive skilling.”

The day was a shining example of how culture and career can come together under one roof — empowering India’s youth to build a brighter future rooted in tradition, dignity, and skill.