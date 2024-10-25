Transforming Homes: Nibav Launches Advanced Series 4 Lifts for Chandigarh Homeowners

Chandigarh, October 2024: Staying committed to delivering quality in-house mobility solutions, Nibav Lifts, India’s largest home elevator brand, has introduced its revolutionary Nibav Series 4 Home Lifts. This new launch seamlessly integrates advanced technology with exceptional design, offering Chandigarh homeowners an elevated experience of luxury, and convenience equipped with state-of-the-art features such as an AI-enabled cabin display, intuitive LOP display, and LIDAR 2.0 technology for precise navigation and gentle landings, the Nibav Series 4 lifts are a breakthrough in the home elevator industry. Available in an exclusive Midnight Black edition, they offer the most spacious cabin among air-driven lifts. These lifts are crafted with stylish elements including ambient lighting, New Zealand wool carpets, starlight ceilings, and leather finish interiors. The unveiling ceremony, led by Brig (Dr) R S Grewal,VSM(Retd) Former: Vice Chancellor, Chitkara University; Brig(retd) SS Bhatti and attended by senior management from Nibav Home Lifts, took place at the brand’s flagship Chandigarh Experience Centre.

Elated over the new product launch in Chandigarh, Mr. Vimal Babu, CEO & Founder of Nibav Lifts, said, “We are proud to introduce our latest innovation to the homeowners in Chandigarh. Our Series 4 home lifts are crafted to enhance your living experience with unmatched luxury and convenience. Especially with our new Series 4 home lifts, we have focused on marrying two key elements – technology and design, which makes it a statement addition to the interiors of a home. Our brand is renowned in the market for safety and durability, with Nibav Series 4 we have set new standards and offer unparalleled quality. We are confident that homeowners will certainly benefit from our Series 4 lifts.”

Setting a new benchmark in the safety features, Nibav Series 4, lifts are integrated with Rapid Rescue Latch (RRL) for quick and safe evacuation by rescue teams during emergencies. The RRL enables the easy removal of polycarbonate glass, ensuring fast passenger extraction in case of any emergency. With Carbon Seal 2.0 installed, the Nibav has increased the durability of Series 4 lifts, ensuring long-term performance and reliability. The new home lifts are also enabled with GSM connectivity, allowing users maximum safety and flexibility.

The series 4 lifts also are landing cable-free and have notable features like ambient and accent for cabin pillars with leather finish, concealed fans with controls, touch screen display with digital and analog clock and are hand gesture enabled.

The S4 Lifts are available to be experienced at Motiaz Royal Business Park, Unit 618, Sixth floor, Ambala Chandigarh Expy, Zirakpur, Punjab 140603.