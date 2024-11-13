Trehan Group Announces Plans for New Group Housing Project in Bhiwadi

November 13,2024 : New Delhi/Bhiwadi: Trehan Group, a renowned name in the real estate industry, is planning its latest upcoming group housing project in Bhiwadi, aimed at providing high-quality, affordable housing options to homebuyers. Strategically located along the Bhiwadi-Alwar state highway, the project is designed to offer modern living with all the essential amenities, catering to the needs of families and individuals seeking comfortable, yet affordable, homes.

The new development by Trehan Group will feature a range of residential units designed to meet the growing demand for quality housing in Bhiwadi. With a commitment to excellence, the project will include thoughtfully designed apartments, green spaces, 24/7 security, ample parking, and other essential facilities. Its prime location along the Bhiwadi-Alwar Highway ensures excellent connectivity, making it an attractive choice for those working in and around the NCR region.

Commenting on the new project plan, Mr. Saransh Trehan, Managing Director of Trehan Group, said, “We are planning to bring this new project to Bhiwadi, a region with immense potential for growth and development. Our focus has always been on creating affordable yet high-quality homes, and this project is a testament to that vision. We aim to provide our residents with a holistic living experience, complete with all basic amenities and conveniences, without compromising on quality. We believe this project will set a new benchmark for group housing in the area.”

The upcoming project is part of Trehan Group’s ongoing efforts to expand its portfolio and deliver value-driven residential projects. With an emphasis on affordability and quality, the group aims to cater to the aspirations of middle-income homebuyers who seek a balanced lifestyle and modern living standards.