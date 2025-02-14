TTF Bengaluru 2025: Catalyzing Growth in South India’s Travel Industry

Bengaluru, 14th February 2025: TTF Bengaluru, one of India’s premier travel trade shows, is back at Palace Grounds this week, bringing together a diverse mix of national and international exhibitors, top buyers, and enthusiastic travellers under one roof. As the gateway to South India’s booming travel market, this event offers unparalleled business and networking opportunities for exhibitors while giving buyers and consumers direct access to a world of travel options, best deals and packages. TTF Bengaluru is scheduled to take place from 13-15 February at Tripuravasini, Palace Grounds (near Mekhri Circle, entry from Gate no 2).

This year TTF Bengaluru will be inaugurated by Smt. Salma K Fahim, IAS, Secretary to Government, Tourism Department, Government of Karnataka and Shri. Dr. Rajendra KV, IAS, Director, Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, and Managing Director of Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation.

With Bengaluru’s reputation as the “Silicon Valley of India” and a thriving hub for corporate travel, destination weddings, and high-spending travellers, TTF Bengaluru 2025 is opening doors to the next big travel market and players after Mumbai, Delhi and Gujarat for the travel industry.

A Vital Platform for Exhibitors to Tap into South India’s Travel Market

South India is a rapidly growing travel market with a high concentration of outbound and domestic travellers, making Bengaluru a strategic location for tourism stakeholders. TTF Bengaluru provides 150+ exhibitors—including tourism boards, travel companies, hospitality brands, airlines, and travel tech providers—a unique opportunity to connect with key buyers and decision-makers from the region.

The upcoming TTF Bengaluru will feature an impressive lineup of national and international tourism boards, such as the Nepal Tourism Board, India Tourism, Goa Tourism, Karnataka Tourism, Meghalaya Tourism, Telangana Tourism, Gujarat Tourism, Tamil Nadu Tourism, Jharkhand Tourism, and many others. Additionally, private exhibitors showcasing at TTF include Briar Tea Bungalows, Southern Travels, Kolahoi Green Hotel & Resorts, Timbertales Hotels & Resorts, SOTC Travel, SR Jungle Resort, Indian Circuit Holidays, and many more.

TTF is more than just exploring new destinations—it’s about building valuable connections with industry leaders by engaging in exclusive networking sessions, exchanging ideas with top travel professionals, and unlocking new business opportunities.

Exclusive Access for B2B Trade Visitors

For the first one and a half days, TTF Bengaluru is exclusively open to B2B trade visitors, allowing exhibitors to engage with top travel agents, tour operators, MICE planners, corporate travel managers, and wedding planners. This dedicated time ensures high-quality networking and deal-making, positioning TTF Bengaluru as a must-attend event for those looking to expand their reach in South India’s flourishing travel industry.

A One-Stop Destination for Travel Enthusiasts

On the final one-and-a-half days, the event welcomes general visitors, offering travellers the perfect chance to discover new and exciting destinations, compare options, and secure the best flight and travel deals for their next adventure. From domestic getaways to international vacations, visitors can explore various travel opportunities, discover exclusive discounts, and make informed travel decisions—all in one place.