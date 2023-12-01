Tuesday’s Children Appoints Decorated Combat Marine Corps Veteran as New Chairman

Manhasset, NY, December 01, 2023 — Tuesday’s Children, a leading nonprofit organization serving the 9/11 community and Military Families of the Fallen, announced the appointment of John Fitzsimmons, LtCol USMC (RET) as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective October 17, 2023. Fitzsimmons is taking over from John Cahalane, who served as Chairman of the Board since 2016 and will continue to serve on the Board of Directors.

A decorated Marine Corps veteran and seasoned New York City commercial and real estate property manager, Fitzsimmons brings a wealth of leadership experience and a deep commitment to service that aligns with the Tuesday’s Children mission. He has been an active and dedicated member of the Board of Directors since 2015. His contributions have been instrumental in helping fulfill the organization’s mission of providing long-term healing for those whose lives have been forever changed traumatic loss. He currently resides in Manhattan with his wife Heather and works as the Senior Director, Head of Commercial Property Management for LeFrak.

Drawing from his military background, Fitzsimmons recognized the lack of support services for bereaved military families. His unique perspective, shaped by his own experiences living both as a military member and a civilian, allowed him to identify this gap. As Chairman of the Board, Fitzsimmons plans to use his leadership skills and passion for Tuesday’s Children to help the organization pivot and move forward. Tuesday’s Children remains committed to its mission of providing support to 9/11 surviving families while broadening its programming for U.S. Military Families of the Fallen.

“I am deeply honored to take on the role of Chairman for Tuesday’s Children,” said Fitzsimmons. “I’m committed to guiding this organization into its next phase of growth and impact, ensuring we continue to provide long-term healing for our 9/11 community while expanding the services we provide to Families of the Fallen.”

“John’s dedication and leadership have been instrumental to our mission,” said Claas Ehlers, Tuesday’s Children’s Interim Executive Director. “We are confident that under his chairmanship, Tuesday’s Children will continue to thrive and serve our communities compassionately.”