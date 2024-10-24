Turkish Technic Provides Redelivery Check for IndiGo’s Airbus A320neo

Bengaluru, October 24, 2024: Turkish Technic, a leading provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, and IndiGo, India’s largest airline, have signed an agreement covering the Redelivery Checks of 7 Airbus A320neos.

Under this agreement, Turkish Technic will provide Redelivery Check services for Airbus A320neo aircraft at Turkish Technic facilities in İstanbul Atatürk Airport as well as Sabiha Gökçen Airport, with the first aircraft arriving in October 2024.

Regarding the agreement, Mikail Akbulut, CEO and Board Member of Turkish Technic, said: ‘‘We are pleased to further expand our partnership with IndiGo. This agreement stands as a testament to our technical expertise in aircraft services. With years of experience under our belt, we are fully equipped to ensure the smooth and timely redelivery of IndiGo’s Airbus A320neo aircraft, contributing to their continued operational success. We look forward to strengthening our collaboration and exploring new opportunities with IndiGo.” Commenting on the continuation of the partnership, Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, COO of IndiGo said: “We are committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety and efficiency through our partnership with Turkish Technic. This agreement for the Redelivery Checks of our Airbus A320neo underlines our trust in Turkish Technic’s expertise and capabilities. This collaboration will support the seamless redelivery process, ensuring our aircraft are maintained to the highest global standards.”

Operating as a one-stop MRO company with high-quality support, competitive turnaround times, and comprehensive in-house capabilities at its state-of-the-art hangars, Turkish Technic provides maintenance, repair, overhaul, engineering, modification, tailor-made component supply and reconfiguration to many domestic and international customers at five locations.