Turkish Technic to provide Component Support Services for Garuda Indonesia

Bengaluru, September 27th, 2024: Turkish Technic, a leading provider of aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services worldwide, has recently signed a multi-year Component Support Agreement with Garuda Indonesia, the flag carrier airline of Indonesia, at the MRO Asia-Pacific event held in Singapore.

This new agreement covers the Airbus A330 and Boeing 777 fleets of Garuda Indonesia, allowing the operator to benefit from Turkish Technic’s vast inventory of components and comprehensive solution services. This agreement ensures operational excellence with complete component support for Garuda’s fleet, building on the strong foundation of this new partnership.

Regarding the agreement Mikail Akbulut, CEO and Board Member of Turkish Technic, remarked: ‘‘We are excited to expand our collaboration with Garuda Indonesia, reaffirming the strength of our partnership. Our expertise in component support services has been pivotal in securing this agreement. With our warehouses located on 4 continents, we are ready to deploy critical components swiftly, ensuring minimal downtime for Garuda’s fleet. This agreement not only reinforces our global reach but also reflects our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of service quality and operational excellence for our partners. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Garuda Indonesia.” Commenting on the continuation of the partnership, Irfan Setiaputra, President & CEO of Garuda Indonesia, expressed: “We are pleased to strengthen the partnership with Turkish Technic, as it marks our long-standing commitment to deliver enhanced operations excellence through a seamless maintenance process, especially for our Airbus A330 and Boeing 777 fleets with the immense support from the expertise of Turkish Technic in component support services. As Garuda Indonesia shows a significant growth demand recently aligning with our extensive network plans, our focus solemnly refers to maintaining the highest safety standard in our fleets. Thus, the reliable services provided by Turkish Technic are believed to bolster the excellence of our flight operations preparations without any hassle.”

Operating as a one-stop MRO company with high-quality support, competitive turnaround times, and comprehensive in-house capabilities at its state-of-the-art hangars, Turkish Technic provides maintenance, repair, overhaul, engineering, modification, tailor-made component support, and reconfiguration to many domestic and international customers at five locations.