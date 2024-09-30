Two-Day Lactation Management Conference Kicks Off with Simultaneous Workshops

Hyderabad, September 30, 2024…… The two-day largest lactation management and breast milk banking conference began with workshops held in several different locations in the city on Saturday. Over 500 doctors, nurses, lactation experts, and expecting parents participated in the same.

The workshops were held at Fernandez Stork Home in Banjara Hills on Human Milk Bank, and two Workshops on Basic Lactation at Plaza Hotel in Begumpet and it was organised by Rainbow Hospital, Banjara Hills and At ESI Hospital organised by Sowmya Children’s Hospital.

The Advanced Lactation Workshop was held at Ankura Hospital for Women and Children in Attapur.

Another workshop on advanced Lactation Skills was held at KIMS Cuddles, Kondapur. Medicover Hospitals, Hitech City organised a workshop on Breast Feeding Special Situations at Blue Planet Auditorium. Paramitha Hospital for Women and Children Kothapet also organised a workshop on breastfeeding in Special situations.

Aaryajanani, a non-profit organisation organised a workshop on Aaryajanani at Vivekanand Institute of Languages at Ramakrishna Math. A panel discussion was held on the occasion. Dr Santosh Kumar, Kraleti, Member National Medical Commission, Founder and General Secretary, Sushena Health Foundation moderated the panel discussion held on Aaryajanani.

A birth companion can play a vital role in a woman’s experience of labour and childbirth and can help ensure she receives respectful care observed by experts. Desired and designed baby is possible through Garbhsamskar observed Dr Sunitha Joshi, Prof. at Dr BRKR Govt Ayurvedic College, Hyderabad. Dr MV Mallikarjun Principal BNYS explained how can Yoga and Modern medicine work together.

These workshops were held as part of the largest lactation management and breast milk banking conference. The main conference will be on Sunday at Hotel Marigold, Ameerpet.

Called as 4th International Conference, South Asian LAMBCON 2024 will have 500, including 20 international delegates from Sri Lanka, Nepal, East Timor and the Philippines attending.

Shri Dr. B.N. Gangadhar, Chairman, National Medical Commission; Shri R.V. Karnan, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare, MD, National Health Mission; Dr. Sridhar Prahlad Ryavanki, Health Specialist, UNICEF Field Office for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana; Dr. Zelalem Birhanu Taffesse, Chief Field Officer, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana will grace the inaugural on 28th September.

On the whole, the two-day conference features 30+ sessions, with topics ranging from Basic Lactation Management, Advanced Lactation Management, to Human Milk Banking.

Sushena Health Foundation, in partnership with Dhaatri Mothers’ Milk Bank and supported by several esteemed organizations including the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP), National Neonatology Forum (NNF), Rishihood University (RU), National Neonatology Forum – Telangana State Chapter (NNF-TS), UNICEF, and the Pediatrics Academy of Telangana is organising the 4th International Conference, South Asian LAMBCON 2024.

41.8% of babies in Telangana are breastfed early, while in India, only 54% of babies experience early breastfeeding. Furthermore, 90% of infant deaths can be prevented using the simple and accessible solution of breastfeeding and mothers’ milk banking. These statistics highlight that even the well-educated sections of our population are not fully aware of breastfeeding and lactation management said Dr Santosh Kumar, Kraleti, Member National Medical Commission, Founder and General Secretary, Sushena Health Foundation

Among the acclaimed dignitaries gracing the occasion are Dr Arun K. Singh, Head of the Department of Neonatology, AIIMS Jodhpur, National Advisor, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, MoHFW; Founders and Advisors of LAMBCON, Shri Dr Santhosh Kumar Kraleti, Member, National Medical Commission, Founder & General Secretary, Sushena Health Foundation; Dr. Srinivas Murki, Chief Consultant Neonatologist, DM Neonatology, Department of Pediatrics, Fernandez Hospital, Senior Neonatologist, Paramitha Hospital, Hyderabad; Dr. Kalavalapalli Durga Bhavani, Pediatrician, Director & Co-founder, Institute of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Adiposity (IDEA) Clinics, India; and the LAMBCON Organizing Secretary, Dr. Nitasha Bagga, Consultant Pediatrician and Neonatologist, Rainbow Hospital, Hyderabad, Dr Swapna Lingaladinne, Associate Professor, Neonatologist, Niloufer Hospital, Hyderabad.