U19 Deaf Odisha Team declared as winner while U19 Deaf Haryana Team bagged the runner -up position.

Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh 30 November 2024: The final match of IDCA U19 2nd T-20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf was held from November 25th to 28th 2024 in which especially abled Hearing Impaired men’s teams from 8 states of the country competed to clinch the coveted champion’s trophy. The final match was between U19 Deaf Odisha and U19 Deaf Haryana Team held at 28thNovember at RDT Stadium Cricket Ground, Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

We are grateful to our host, The Deaf Cricket Association of A.P. for making all arrangements for this thrilling tournament. The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA)’s organised the IDCA U19 2ndT-20 NationalCricket Championship for Deaf in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh concludes with a spectacular closing ceremony. The Guest of the Ceremony, Ajay Kumar, Secretary of Indian Deaf Cricket Association Presented the winning trophy to the U19 Deaf Odisha Team and the runner-up trophy to the U19 Haryana Deaf Team.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Ajay Kumar, General Secretary, IDCA said, “It was an exhilarating match that kept us on the edge of our seats from beginning to end. The players displayed their exceptional skills on the field and their passion for the game through their outstanding performance. This performance showcased how far they have come in terms of polishing their skills and their overall development.I congratulate all the winners and players who were part of this tournament and commend their dedication and hard work, which made the event a tremendous success.I would also like to thank our sponsors, without whom this tournament would not have been possible.

Mr. Sanith Shetty from U19 Odisha Deaf Team were named as the Man of the Match in the Final match between Odisha vs Haryana, Mr. Aretvi Lokesh from Andhra Pradesh Deaf Team bagged the Best Batsman of the series award, Mr. P Vijaya Bhaskar from Andhra Pradesh Deaf Team bagged the Best Bowler of the Series title, and Mr. Sanith Shettyfrom Odisha Deaf Team received the Player of the Series award.

IDCA would like to thanks Serum Institute of India (Cyrus Poonawalla Group) was the Principal Partner, and KFC India (Principal Partner), Hero (we care A Hero MotoCorp CSR Initiative), Can Fin Homes Limited (Patron), VicenterFerrer Rural Development Trust, Anantapur Sports Academy, RB Founder and Kaizzen also supported the event.