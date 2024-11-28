UberOne Debuts in India: A New Era of Benefits for Uber Users

Chandigarh, 28th November, 2024: Uber, one of India’s leading ridesharing apps, announced the launch of UberOne, its first membership program in India, aimed at bringing unprecedented savings and exclusive benefits to millions of riders across the country. Uber’s global membership program offers discounts and exclusive experiences for rides, helping members navigate everyday life more easily.

Uber One membership has two plans: INR 149 per month or INR 1499 annually. Uber will also offer exciting launch period discounts on the monthly plan. With UberOne, members can access exclusive savings and benefits, making it a smart choice for riders. Members can enjoy up to 10% UberOne credits on each ride, resulting in significant savings and valuable perks. As a first-of-its-kind program in the Indian ridesharing market, UberOne reflects Uber’s commitment to understanding local preferences, ensuring that its tailored offerings cater to the needs of its riders in India.

One of the key features of UberOne is preferential access to the highest-rated drivers. By prioritizing quality and reliability, members can expect an elevated experience every time they ride with Uber, ensuring their safety and convenience. Additionally, UberOne provides premium, round-the-clock customer support exclusively for members. This dedicated support team ensures quick and efficient resolutions to any issues, enhancing the overall experience for riders.

Commenting on the launch, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said, “Mobility is essential and affordability is paramount and with the launch of Uber One, we’re excited to bring a unique membership experience to our riders in India. We understand the importance of value and convenience in everyday travel, and we’re committed to delivering a program that offers just that. Uber One is designed to enhance our riders’ experience and make every journey even more rewarding.”

The membership program is available across all Uber ride options, including UberGo, Premier, XL, Reserve, Auto, Moto, Intercity, Rental, Shuttle and Package – making it accessible for a wide range of travel preferences. Uber users can sign up directly from the latest version of the Uber app, gaining immediate access to the benefits.

Here’s how to become an Uber One member: