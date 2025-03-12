Under 25: The Powerhouse Platform Shaping India’s Next Generation

Mumbai, March 12, 2025 – India’s youth represent the future of the nation, and Under 25 is the platform where this next generation is shaping its journey. With over half a million active users, Under 25 is a community-driven, multimodal platform designed to empower the youth – giving them the tools, experiences and rewards to succeed. It’s not just an app —it’s a movement that touches young people’s lives at every point, from their academic growth to their personal and professional development.

“India has the world’s largest youth population and this segment will undoubtedly shape the future of this country,” said Jeel Gandhi, CEO of Under 25. “At Under 25, our vision is to empower and equip them for life. This platform’s diverse touchpoints, from digital spaces to real-world events, make it the go-to destination for anyone looking to connect with India’s youth.”

Under 25 isn’t just a place where young people come to consume content—it’s a community-driven hub that fosters real interaction, growth and connection. This cohort does not just engage with brands—it participates in experiences that help them learn, grow and explore their potential.

The app’s multimodal approach means that Under 25 engages users across all touchpoints, offering them a variety of experiences that feel authentic and rewarding. With features like Spaces for niche communities, Missions to challenge and reward users, and Events for both online and offline engagement, Under 25 meets the youth where they are, across the platforms they love.

“The youth in India today are motivated by real experiences that feel authentic, said Vijay Subramaniam, Group CEO and Founder of Collective Artists Network. “At Under 25, we connect with the youth through every available touch points, offering experiences that resonate, not interrupt. It is a go to destination for anyone who is looking at engaging with the youth and becoming part of youth culture, creating meaningful connections that go beyond transactions. It’s about empowering the youth , getting them ready for life and contributing towards the future of our country.”

Key features of the Under 25 platform include:

– Spaces: Engage with passionate communities, dive into expert-led discussions and consume content tailored to student and youth development.

– Missions: Participate in exciting, gamified challenges that offer real rewards—whether daily or long-term.

– Events: Curated experiences, both online and offline, that are specifically designed to bring students and the youth together based on interests and needs.

– Flip Cards & Collectibles: A gamified feature that rewards users with surprise perks, including Super Rare Golden Cards and exclusive coupons.

The true power of Under 25 lies in its authentic engagement with the youth, who are not just seeking products, but opportunities to grow and succeed. Under 25 thus creates genuine interactions that leave a lasting impact, both on users and the brands.

Under 25’s platformization approach creates seamless integration between brands and the youth community. Brands become an active part of the user experience through engaging missions, interactive content and reward-based challenges that provide real-world value. Whether it’s cash rewards, exclusive experiences or collectibles, users are motivated by tangible outcomes that drive deeper engagement.

Under 25 is also leading the way in the gamification of youth engagement with the introduction of features like Multi-Stage Missions and Collectibles, enhancing the experience and offering deeper engagement. The Golden Card, an ultra-rare reward, is a testament to how Under 25 continuously innovates to keep users excited and invested.