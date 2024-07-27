Under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign, the plantation of Bougainvillea plants was completed in the Maa Sharda Mandir hill

Maihar: under the able guidance of Mrs. Rani Wated ji (District Collector of Maihar), Dr. Rajesh Tiwari (District Coordinator, Madhya Pradesh), and Jan Abhiyan Parishad (Jagan Singh Block Coordinator, Maihar), Damodar Ropeway & Infra Limited, organized the plantation of Bougainvillea plants at the Maa Sharda Mandir hill under the Ek` Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign, Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad Block Maihar and new institutions like Vatsalya The Rising Youth Foundation, Seva Vahini Arune, Janhit Vikas Parishad, Janhit Vikas Parishad, Nandan Shishu Shiksha Sadan, as well as under the Chief Minister’s Community Leadership Capacity Development Program, the students of consultant BIAS W MSW and ropeway management Devi Ji Dham Maihar participated in the initiative.

In the campaign, by planting 624 bougainvillea plants, tree plantation work was completed in all the areas of the hill. Ajay Gupta, Mahima Mishra, Puneet Maini from Navankur Sanstha Vatsal Rising Youth Foundation, Manoj Shukla from Seva Vahini, Rajendra Singh from Arunay Janhit Vikas Parishad, Bhanu Pratap Singh Bhadoria from Janhit Vikas Parishad, consultants – Shiv Kumar Patel, Rohit Dwivedi, Kalpana Singh Arvind Garg, students – Aman Soni, Anand Mishra, side in-charge Ashraf Imam, Devkumar Mishra from ropeway, side in-charge Ashraf G. Dev Kumar Mishra. Tapas Mandal. Ahin. Punendu Behera also registered their attendance at the event. A total of 623 saplings were planted with the help of Rohan Kushwaha and other staff. Collector Madam personally reached there and planted a tree and praised the work of all the voluntary organizations of Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad.