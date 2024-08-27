Unexplained Fatigue and Frequent Infections? Understanding the Link to Leukemia I HCG Cancer Centre, Nagpur

By-Dr. Nishad Dhakate, Consultant – Hematology & BMT, HCG Cancer Centre, Nagpur.

Persistent exhaustion, even after adequate rest, combined with recurrent infections that never seem to resolve, could indicate a condition more serious than simply a hectic lifestyle or a weakened immune system.

Leukemia is a cancer that affects the blood-forming tissues, including the bone marrow and lymphatic system. It primarily involves the white blood cells, which are essential for fighting infections. In leukemia, the bone marrow produces an excess of abnormal white blood cells that do not function properly. While some types of leukemia are more common in children, others primarily affect adults.

Understanding the link between fatigue, infections, and leukemia is crucial for empowering individuals to seek prompt medical care.

Common leukaemia signs and symptoms include:

• Unexplained fever

• Persistent fatigue

• Recurrent infections

• Appetite loss

• Weight loss

• Swollen lymph nodes

• Recurrent nosebleeds

• Tiny red spots in your skin (petechiae)

Causes of Fatigue in Leukemia

Extreme fatigue is a common and debilitating symptom for those battling leukemia. Several factors contribute to this relentless tiredness:

• Constant pain disrupts sleep, reduces appetite, and limits physical activity, leading to exhaustion and depression, worsening fatigue.

• Leukemia can be exhausting, making exercise challenging. This inactivity can intensify fatigue, particularly in individuals who were previously active.

• A healthy diet is vital for maintaining energy, but leukemia and its treatments can disrupt eating habits. Loss of appetite, nausea, and mouth sores can make proper nutrition challenging, increasing fatigue.

• Red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body, and a deficiency can leave individuals feeling weak and fatigued.

• The specific type of leukemia can affect fatigue levels. For example, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) may cause early-stage hormonal changes that contribute to fatigue, along with the emotional stress of a cancer diagnosis and treatments.

• Insomnia, night sweats, fragmented sleep, or poor sleep quality due to pain, medications, stress, and anxiety can leave individuals drained.

• Some medications, such as antidepressants and pain relievers, can cause fatigue as a side effect. Additionally, fatigue from chemotherapy may persist for six months to a year post-treatment.

Difference Between Normal Fatigue and Leukemia Fatigue

Typical fatigue is a common sensation of tiredness that usually improves with rest, and often results from regular activities like physical exertion, stress, or insufficient sleep. In contrast, leukemia-related fatigue, also known as cancer-related fatigue (CRF), is an intense, ongoing exhaustion that interferes with everyday life.

Leukemia fatigue is directly caused by the disease or its treatment, which impacts the body’s ability to produce oxygen-transporting red blood cells and may be accompanied by symptoms such as shortness of breath, weakness, and increased vulnerability to infections.

Managing Fatigue with Leukemia

Cancer-related fatigue stems from both physical and psychological factors, necessitating a holistic approach to management.

• Engaging in physical activity, although challenging, can help manage persistent fatigue. Consulting a physical therapist for a personalized exercise-plan can strengthen muscles, ease pain, and manage symptoms and side-effects.

• A nutritious diet tailored to your specific needs, including necessary nutrients, calories, and fluids, is also beneficial.

• Supplements like Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D3 may help alleviate fatigue, in consultation with your doctor, to avoid potential interactions with cancer treatments.

Treatments for Leukemia

Leukemia treatments target cancer but can also affect healthy cells and tissues. However, there have been major advancements in the field of leukemia treatment. Chemotherapy continues to be a cornerstone, effectively eradicating cancerous cells. Meanwhile, newer targeted therapies and immunotherapies are showing promise by providing more personalized and potentially less toxic treatment options. Bone marrow transplants can cure some cases, especially in younger patients. Early diagnosis broadens the range of available treatments and significantly increases the likelihood of a successful outcome.

These treatments play a crucial role in combating leukemia and addressing associated issues. By understanding the connection between unexplained fatigue, recurrent infections, and leukemia, individuals can seek appropriate care and improve their quality of life.