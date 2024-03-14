UniCreds Hosts Educational Loan Fair in Collaboration with ICICI Bank, HDFC Credila, and Avanse

Mumbai, 14th March 2024: UniCreds, a global student loan marketplace, is proud to announce its Educational Loan Fair in partnership with renowned financial institutions ICICI Bank, HDFC Credila, and Avanse. The fair is scheduled to occur on the 16th, 23rd, and 30th of 2024, offering students the flexibility to attend either in person at UniCreds’ offices in Hyderabad and Mumbai or virtually, ensuring accessibility for students across India.

Designed to address the growing need for accessible and affordable education financing solutions, the Educational Loan Fair offers students an exclusive opportunity to explore a wide range of loan options tailored to their needs. Through this collaborative effort, UniCreds and its esteemed partners aim to simplify the loan application process and provide students with invaluable resources to pursue their academic aspirations.

UniCreds, in collaboration with ICICI Bank, HDFC Credila, and Avanse, offers exclusive benefits for education financing. These include a 50% discount on processing fees, competitive interest rates starting at 10%, and waived stamp duty charges, saving students up to INR 20,000. Additionally, UniCreds provides on-spot application processing and quick approval timelines, with sanctions granted within three days.

UniCreds’ unique offering allows students to initiate the loan application process without requiring a university admit card, provided they have valid GRE/GMAT/IELTS/TOEFL scores.

Amit Singh, Founder of Adventum Student Living (ASL), the parent company of UniCreds, said, “We are excited to host our Educational Loan Fair in collaboration with ICICI Bank, HDFC Credila, and Avanse. This event underscores our commitment to empowering students with the financial resources they need to pursue their goals to study abroad.”

The Educational Loan Fair represents a unique opportunity for students to explore their education financing options and take proactive steps toward securing their future. UniCreds remains dedicated to supporting students on their educational journey and looks forward to welcoming attendees to this informative and beneficial event.

Recently, UniCreds also introduced its ‘Fly High Scholarship Program,’ aimed at Indian students aspiring to pursue higher education in the UK, USA, Australia, and Canada for the academic year 2024-25. This initiative offers scholarships worth up to ₹50,00,000, benefiting 30 deserving students.