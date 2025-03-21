Mumbai, 21th March 2025: Universal Sompo General Insurance, a trusted service provider in the insurance sector, today announced the launch of a vision insurance plan under their Group Health Insurance product, designed to address the growing need for accessible and affordable eye care across India.

The need for vision care in corporate India has never been more urgent. According to studies, 65% of corporate employees experience eye strain and vision-related issues. To address this growing concern, the company’s vision insurance plan provides a holistic range of benefits, including regular eye examinations to detect and manage vision problems, coverage for prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses, fixed benefit payments for eye surgeries, access to a vast network of optometric stores across India, and a seamless digital process for availing benefits without paperwork or reimbursements. This initiative ensures that employees receive timely and essential eye care to maintain productivity and overall well-being.

“We are proud to introduce a dedicated vision insurance plan in India,” said Arti Mulik, Chief Technical Officer, Universal Sompo General Insurance. “Employee health and well-being are paramount, and this plan will enable companies and individuals to prioritize eye care. Our partnership with VisionSure, with their expertise in vision benefits, ensures that our customers receive the highest quality service.” The wellness benefits under the Vision Insurance Plan are powered by VisionSure, which integrates technology with various service providers to deliver seamless access to vision care benefits.

This groundbreaking vision insurance plan is available for corporate clients of all sizes. For more information, please reach out to your insurance broker, corporate agent, or Universal Sompo General Insurance.