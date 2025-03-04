University of East Anglia Launches BSc in International Finance for Aspiring Global Professionals

New Delhi, 4 March 2025: University of East Anglia, one of the UK’s top 25 universities, announced the introduction of a new BSc (Hons) International Finance (Final Year Entry) programme, designed for international students seeking to advance their skills in global finance. Set to commence in September 2025, this intensive one-year course will provide a unique opportunity for students to develop the expertise and knowledge needed to excel in the present-day global financial landscape, competition among multinational firms, and trade.

Delivered in UEA’s School of Economics, which is ranked amongst the top 15 in the UK for Accounting and Finance (The Guardian University Guide 2023) and top 25 for Finance (The Times 2024), this new degree blends rigorous financial theory with real-world applications, preparing students to navigate the complexities of multinational business operations, global trade, and financial markets. The proposed curriculum covers a range of critical topics, including corporate finance, quantitative analysis, behavioural finance, and international trade, ensuring graduates develop a strong foundation in both technical skills and strategic decision-making.

With a strong focus on employability, students will benefit from a dynamic curriculum enriched with practical applications, guest lectures by industry experts, networking opportunities, workshops, and access to nationwide competitions, paid internships, and mentoring schemes. Additionally, the STEPS (Skills, Training, Employability, Progression, and Support) module ensures dedicated academic and career guidance, enhancing students’ professional development and readiness for the job market.

Bahar Ghezelayagh, Associate Professor in Financial Economics, while commenting on the launch said, “The BSc in International Finance at University of East Anglia is a gateway to limitless global opportunities. Designed for ambitious individuals aiming for careers in investment banking, financial consulting, and policy advisory, our course blends academic excellence with real-world industry insights. There is now an ever-increasing demand for graduates who can unravel the complexity of how multinational enterprises work. Take for example the Big Tech companies in India who specialize in information technology services who are now operating in many European countries, as well as in Australia and the US. How do such companies hedge against global risks? What drives globalisation, and is globalisation a blessing or a curse? We are committed to shaping future leaders who will thrive in the fast-paced world of global finance, multinational firms.”

Graduates of this course will be well-positioned for diverse and high-growth careers including opportunities in investment banking, financial analysis, management consulting, business development, and policy advisory roles. This degree is an excellent choice for students looking to fast-track their careers in international finance.