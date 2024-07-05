Startups’ Hangout, an exclusive arena designed by The Global Unicorn Summit (GUS), features the most innovative startups during the summit. Now open for applications, this premier segment provides an opportunity for startups with a unique platform to enhance their visibility, engage with industry leaders, and accelerate their business growth.

Selected startups will benefit from a comprehensive package designed to maximize their exposure and potential. Benefits include three full-access summit passes, a 1×1 square meter exhibition space for one day, and a prestigious opportunity to pitch on a GUS stage. Participants will also have unlimited networking opportunities with investors and industry leaders, promotional exposure on GUS social media channels, and prominent logo placement on the summit’s website.

The Startups’ Hangout is open to early-stage startups from various industries, particularly those with disruptive ideas and significant growth potential. The rigorous selection process evaluates applications based on innovation, market potential, team experience, and alignment with the summit’s theme, ensuring that only the most promising startups are chosen.

Given the competitive nature of the application process, startups are advised to highlight their unique value propositions and growth potential. Selected startups will be given designated time slots for presentations, which may include pitches, product demos, or Q&A sessions. GUS will provide pre-presentation coaching and logistical support to ensure participants deliver impactful presentations.

The launch of the Startups’ Hangout underscores GUS’s commitment to fostering innovation and supporting emerging industry leaders. By creating a platform for startups to connect with influential investors and industry experts, the Startups’ Hangout is poised to be a transformative experience. Startups are encouraged to apply now to take advantage of this unique opportunity to drive their business forward.