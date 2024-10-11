Unstoppable Comedy Night: Ravi Gupta Takes Center Stage at Infiniti Mall

Mumbai, 11 October 2024: Laughter is all set to go public at Infiniti Mall, Malad! Experience an unforgettable night of standup comedy by Ravi Gupta on Saturday, October 19th, at 7:00 p.m. A fun-filled and stress-busting experience that will take you to the most breathtaking world of laughter at Infiniti Mall, Malad.

A witty observer like Ravi Gupta will make you burst in laughter, so it is a must-attend evening for those seeking to take a break from routine. Stand-up comedy is indeed more than entertainment, it is also therapy. So here’s a show to laugh, reduce stress level and experience pure entertainment.

The stand-up comedy show is open to all for a unique chance to leave the daily routine to some much-needed laughter.

A division of K Raheja Realty Group, Infiniti Mall welcomes everyone to experience the auspicious event.

