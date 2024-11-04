Unusual Atypical TB Case: Bacteria Linked to Ear Infection Detected in Mumbai

Mumbai- Gauri Sable, a 34-year-old female from Bhandup (name changed) suffering pain and swelling on her left ear for 3 to 4 days. After consultation with Dr. Sheetal Radia, ENT surgeon she took oral antibiotics for the next 3 days but pain did not settle down and swelling increased and then she was further referred to Dr. Hardik Thakker, MD Physician and Infectious Diseases expert from Apex Hospitals Mulund. She was admitted in Apex Hospitals, Mulund for further treatments under the guidance of Dr. Hardik Thakkar and his medical team. Giving more insight about this rare medical case Dr. Hardik Thakker says, “We admitted her because there was huge swelling in the peri orbital area, so we decided to treat by IV antibiotics and other medicines. MRI brain and orbit was done. The pus was drained by surgery and sent for tests. The tests revealed that it was atypical TB bacteria causing ear infection which is a very rare case from Mumbai, and as per my knowledge this is 1st case we found in Mumbai. Few such cases have been reported from Malaysia before and none from India. Atypical mycobacteria or nontuberculous mycobacteria cause various diseases such as skin and soft tissue infection, lymphadenitis, pulmonary infection, disseminated infection, and a wide range of more rarely encountered infections. We started her on 3 TB medicines. After 3 days of treatment she was discharged and is doing well since then.”