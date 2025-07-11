“UP is India’s Growth Engine,” says Shri Rakesh Sachan, Cabinet Minister, MSME, Government of Uttar Pradesh

Hyderabad, July 11, 2025 – The Roadshow for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025 was held at FTCCI, Hyderabad, as part of a nationwide series aimed at generating awareness and engagement around the mega trade event.

The Hyderabad edition, the second after Delhi, witnessed an impressive gathering of over 150 industry leaders, exporters, sourcing consultants, and trade bodies. It aimed to build momentum for UPITS 2025, scheduled from September 25–29, 2025, at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida.

Shri Rakesh Sachan, Hon’ble Cabinet Minister for MSME, Khadi and Village Industries, Sericulture, Handloom & Textile, Government of Uttar Pradesh, graced the event as the Chief Guest. Also present were Shri Raj Kamal Yadav, IAS, Additional Commissioner Industries, Government of UP; Shri Suresh Kumar Singhal, President, FTCCI; Mr. R. Ravi Kumar, Senior Vice President, FTCCI; and Shri Sudeep Sarcar, CEO, India Exposition Mart Ltd (IEML).

Shri Rakesh Sachan described Uttar Pradesh as “India’s growth engine,” driven by development, entrepreneurship, and global outreach. “UPITS is not just a trade show, it is a global stage to highlight the strength of our MSMEs, artisans, and industries—from handlooms and ODOP products to EVs and renewable energy,” he noted. Shri Raj Kamal Yadav called UPITS “India’s first state-level international trade fair” and highlighted its impact: “Last year alone, UPITS facilitated over ₹500–600 crore worth of business for local artisans. A local craftsman even received an order from Tanishq. UPITS is opening global doors for small producers.”

Shri Suresh Kumar Singhal, FTCCI President, lauded UP’s initiative to bring its entire ecosystem under one platform and emphasized pan-India collaboration to boost domestic commerce and exports.

Shri Sudeep Sarcar, CEO, IEML, shared that: UP is India’s 3rd largest economy with a GSDP of ₹21.74 trillion, contributing 8% to India’s GDP.

UPITS 2025 is expected to attract ₹2000 crore worth of business, 2400+ exhibitors, 1.25 lakh B2B and 4.5 lakh B2C visitors, 35,000 B2B meetings and 550+ international buyers from over 70 countries

He added, “UP and Telangana are industrial powerhouses. Together, they can create wonders in sectors like IT, handicrafts, textiles, and pharma.”

The Roadshow also showcased UPITS 2025’s expanded features—dedicated B2B zones, buyer-seller meetings, ODOP displays, and export clusters—offering a comprehensive view of Uttar Pradesh’s industrial and artisanal landscape.

UPITS 2025 is being organised by the Government of Uttar Pradesh, in collaboration with India Exposition Mart Ltd. (IEML), one of Asia’s largest integrated exhibition and convention centres. Upcoming road shows are planned for Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.