UPITS 2026 Kicks Off Nationwide Outreach with Delhi Roadshow; 4th Edition to Be Held in Greater Noida

New Delhi, June 13: The promotional campaign for the 4th Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS 2026) commenced today with a grand roadshow in New Delhi, marking the first leg of an extensive nationwide outreach programme aimed at engaging industry stakeholders, exporters, buyers, trade bodies, and investors across India. The promotional campaign for the 4th Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS 2026) commenced today with a grand roadshow in New Delhi, marking the first leg of an extensive nationwide outreach programme aimed at engaging industry stakeholders, exporters, buyers, trade bodies, and investors across India. UPITS has emerged as one of India’s most significant state-led trade events and is now being jointly organised as an annual flagship initiative by the Government of Uttar Pradesh and India Exposition Mart Limited (IEML). Building on the remarkable success of its previous three editions, the fourth edition of UPITS will be held from 25–29 September 2026 at the India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The Delhi Roadshow was graced by Shri Bhupendra Chaudhary, Cabinet Minister, MSME, Government of Uttar Pradesh, as the Chief Guest. The Guests of Honour included Shri Hans Raj Vishwakarma, Minister of State, MSME, Government of Uttar Pradesh; Shri Shashi Bhushan Lal Susheel, IAS, Principal Secretary, MSME & Export Promotion Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh; Shri Ajay Kumar, Joint Secretary(States), Ministry of External Affairs; Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Chairman, India Exposition Mart Ltd.; Shri Sudeep Sarcar, CEO, India Exposition Mart Ltd. and Shri Suvidh Shah, Additional Director General, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

Addressing the gathering, Shri Bhupendra Chaudhary, Cabinet Minister, MSME, Government of Uttar Pradesh, said,

“UPITS has evolved into a powerful platform showcasing Uttar Pradesh’s industrial strength, entrepreneurial spirit, export capabilities and cultural richness. The event has significantly contributed towards strengthening MSMEs, promoting ODOP products, generating market access and creating new business opportunities. As Uttar Pradesh progresses towards becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy, UPITS will continue to serve as a key catalyst for trade, investment and economic growth.”

Shri Hans Raj Vishwakarma, Minister of State, MSME, Government of Uttar Pradesh appeals to people to participate in the UPITS 2026, saying,

“India has always nurtured a rich tradition of trade fairs and marketplaces that have empowered artisans, craftsmen, small businesses, and entrepreneurs for generations. Carrying forward this legacy in a modern and global format, the Government of Uttar Pradesh envisioned a platform that is international in its reach yet deeply rooted in India’s indigenous strengths and entrepreneurial spirit. Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) is a gateway connecting Uttar Pradesh with the world.”

Shri Shashi Bhushan Lal Susheel, IAS, Principal Secretary, MSME & Export Promotion Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, stated,

“UPITS reflects the vision of the Government of Uttar Pradesh to position the state as a preferred destination for business, manufacturing, exports and investments. Through this roadshow series, we aim to strengthen engagement with industry stakeholders across the country and further expand participation from businesses, institutions and buyers. UPITS has become an effective bridge connecting enterprises with opportunities and markets.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Chairman, India Exposition Mart Limited, said,

“The overwhelming response received by UPITS over the past three editions demonstrates the immense confidence that industry and trade communities have placed in this platform. UPITS has successfully brought together manufacturers, exporters, startups, artisans, investors and policymakers under one roof. We are confident that the fourth edition will set new benchmarks in participation, business generation and international outreach.”

Highlighting the international dimension of the event, Shri Suvidh Shah, Additional Director General, FIEO, remarked,

“The growing participation of overseas buyers at UPITS clearly demonstrates the increasing global interest in products and opportunities emerging from Uttar Pradesh. FIEO remains committed to bringing quality international buyers and facilitating meaningful business interactions that help exporters access new markets and strengthen India’s global trade footprint.”

The previous edition of UPITS, held in September 2025, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who lauded the event’s role in promoting MSMEs, strengthening local enterprises, and advancing the vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World.’ During his address, the Prime Minister expressed confidence in Uttar Pradesh’s growing economic strength and appreciated UPITS as an effective platform for connecting local enterprises with global opportunities.

The success of UPITS has been reflected in its steadily rising participation and business outcomes. The 2025 edition attracted over 5,07,099 visitors, including 1,40,735 B2B visitors, and featured 2,228 exhibitors spread across more than 35,000 square metres of exhibition space. The event facilitated thousands of business meetings and generated substantial commercial opportunities for participating enterprises. UPITS has also emerged as a major platform for international trade engagement. The previous edition welcomed more than 550 overseas buyers from 85 countries, facilitated through FIEO.

The Delhi Roadshow marks the start of a series of promotional engagements to be held across multiple states in the coming months. These roadshows are designed to strengthen domestic buyer participation, promote inter-state trade and commerce, encourage sourcing from Indian enterprises, and contribute towards the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat by creating stronger business linkages within the country.

Simultaneously, UPITS continues to focus on enhancing international participation and establishing Uttar Pradesh as a leading global sourcing hub. Through extensive buyer outreach programmes and strategic partnerships with export promotion organisations, the event aims to attract greater international business participation in 2026.

Representing the trade traditions and economic transformation of Uttar Pradesh, UPITS showcases the state’s manufacturing strength, MSME capabilities, ODOP products, innovation ecosystem, exports, culture, cuisine, tourism, handicrafts, and emerging sectors on a single platform. The event has played a pivotal role in expanding market access for ODOP products. It is expected to further strengthen initiatives such as One District One Cuisine (ODOC) in the upcoming edition.

As Uttar Pradesh continues its journey towards becoming a trillion-dollar economy and contributes to India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, UPITS 2026 is poised to play a significant role in fostering trade, investment, exports, innovation and global partnerships.