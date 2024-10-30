Urban Air Mobility Expo 2025 Launched by CII in Collaboration with Hunch Mobility

Delhi, India, 30 October 2024: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in strategic partnership with Hunch Mobility, is set to host the Urban Air Mobility Expo 2025, a groundbreaking event scheduled for January 19-22, 2025, in Greater Noida. The Expo will be a part of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, India’s premier platform for global mobility solutions.

Following the successful ASHA Conference in 2023, this expanded event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to shape the future of urban air transportation. With support from the Government of India and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the 4-day expo will showcase cutting-edge technologies in UAVs, drones, eVTOL aircraft, and Advanced Short Haul Air Mobility.

“The Urban Air Mobility Expo 2025 represents a crucial milestone in India’s journey toward revolutionary urban transportation solutions,” said Amit Dutta, Chairman CII Task Force on Advanced Air Mobility and MD, Hunch Mobility. “India’s unique landscape and diverse mobility needs make it the perfect environment for pioneering Urban Air Mobility (UAM) innovations. As urbanization accelerates, this platform will drive solutions to critical challenges like congestion and pollution. By blending global expertise with local innovation, we are not just imagining the future of mobility – we are actively creating it.”

India, as the world’s third-largest aviation market with 341.05 million passengers, is set to take the lead in the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) revolution. The country’s commitment to electric air mobility and the increasing use of UAVs in areas like precision agriculture, infrastructure inspection, and disaster management highlight its readiness for technological advancement. With substantial opportunities in pilgrimage travel, air ambulances, last-mile deliveries, and mega-events, India is emerging as a significant hub for UAM innovation, paving the way for a transformative shift in the mobility sector.

The event features comprehensive conferences addressing critical industry topics, including policy frameworks, ecosystem development, and regulatory roadmaps. Attendees will experience live demonstrations of eVTOLs and drones, alongside exhibits from leading OEMs and suppliers. The conference program will deep dive into crucial areas such as UAM policy development, infrastructure requirements, manufacturing opportunities, and urban air traffic management systems.

Industry professionals can participate through various channels, with exhibition space available at USD 200 per sqm for raw space and USD 220 per sqm for built-up booths. Conference registration is open to delegates at INR 2500 per day for Indian participants and USD 250 per day for international delegates.

The Urban Air Mobility Expo 2025 will serve as a pivotal platform for the global UAM community to network, explore partnerships, and collaborate on innovative solutions that will define the future of urban transportation.