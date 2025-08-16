Utsav Society celebrated 20 Glorious Years of Saare Jahan Se Accha with a Magnificent Two-Day Showcase of India’s Classical Dance Heritage

The Stein Auditorium at the India Habitat Centre came alive on August 12th and 13th, 2025, as the Utsav Educational and Cultural Society, led by Padmashree and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Guru Ranjana Gauhar, celebrated the landmark 20th edition of Saare Jahan Se Accha — a festival that has, over two decades, become a treasured date in India’s classical arts calendar.

Founded in 2005 as a heartfelt tribute to India’s independence and the timeless spirit of the arts, the festival has grown into a prestigious stage for maestros and emerging talent alike. This year’s milestone edition was dedicated to the memory of the legendary Guru Mayadhar Raut, whose teachings remain the guiding light of Guru Ranjana Gauhar’s artistic journey.

Reflecting on the two decades of the festival’s journey, Guru Ranjana Gauhar said, “When I began Saare Jahan Se Accha, it was a humble offering to honour our freedom through the eternal language of classical dance. Today, as we celebrate 20 years, I feel immense gratitude for the artists, gurus, disciples, and rasikas who have walked this path with us. This festival is not just a stage, it is a living tribute to our cultural heritage, our shared memories, and the unbroken thread of tradition that binds us all.”

The festival opened with the spellbinding Nal-Damayanti, an original dance production choreographed by Guru Ranjana Gauhar. Drawing from the Mahabharata and presented in a seamless blend of Odissi and Chhau, the performance merged classical grace with immersive computer-generated visuals — a rare meeting of ancient narrative and contemporary technology.

The evening also saw the conferment of the prestigious Utsav Samman – Lifetime Achievement Awards to:

Guru Geeta Mahalik – Padmashree & SNA Awardee (Odissi)

Guru Geeta Chandran – Padmashree & SNA Awardee (Bharatanatyam)

Prof. Ashish Mohan Khokar – Dance historian, author, and critic

The final evening was a vibrant bouquet of classical dance traditions, featuring:

Disciples of Guru Ranjana Gauhar – Odissi

Dr. Sunanda Nair (USA) – Mohiniyattam

Guru Deepika Reddy & disciples – Kuchipudi (Telangana)

Guru Vidha Lal & disciples – Kathak (Delhi)

Guru Shrimati Madkholkar – Bharatanatyam (Nagpur)

From the delicate grace of Mohiniyattam to the dynamic energy of Kathak, the festival became a living gallery of India’s diverse and profound dance heritage.

With this 20th edition, Saare Jahan Se Accha once again affirmed its mission — to keep India’s classical dance heritage not just alive, but thriving in the hearts of new generations. Guru Ranjana Gauhar’s Utsav Society continues to be a beacon for cultural preservation, artistic innovation, and the nurturing of young talent.