Uttar Pradesh Expands Green Mobility with Launch of 45 Electric Buses and Noida Electric Bus Depot

Noida: Strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s transportation infrastructure and commitment to sustainable mobility, the state government on Thursday flagged off 45 electric buses operated by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) and inaugurated the Noida Electric Bus Depot.

The newly launched electric buses will operate on the Lucknow–Jewar Airport route and serve key areas including Noida, Greater Noida, and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region in Gautam Buddha Nagar district. The initiative is expected to enhance last-mile connectivity while providing commuters with a cleaner and more environmentally friendly mode of transport.

Speaking on the occasion, officials highlighted that the “New Uttar Pradesh” of “New India” has emerged as a model for modern infrastructure development, gaining recognition not only for its world-class road network but also for rapidly improving air connectivity. The launch of the electric bus services is seen as another step toward integrating road and air transport systems in the state.

The inauguration of the Noida Electric Bus Depot is expected to support the efficient operation and maintenance of the growing electric bus fleet, reinforcing the government’s focus on sustainable urban mobility and reduced carbon emissions.

The development comes as the state continues to invest in modern transportation facilities around the upcoming Jewar Airport, positioning the region as a major connectivity and economic hub.

Residents of Gautam Buddha Nagar have welcomed the initiative, which is expected to improve public transport accessibility, reduce pollution, and provide a comfortable travel experience for passengers.