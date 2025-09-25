Uttarakhand Wedding Awards 2025: Celebrating the State’s Journey Towards Becoming a Premier Global Wedding Destination

Dehradun, 25 September 2025 – The Uttarakhand Wedding Awards 2025 lit up the evening skies at Hyatt Centric, Dehradun, with a dazzling celebration of excellence, creativity, and vision in the wedding industry.

Organized by Himalayan Buzz Admedia LLP, in association with The Big Daddy Events Co., the event brought together leaders from the wedding, hospitality, and tourism sectors to recognize excellence and lay the foundation for Uttarakhand’s emergence as a world-class wedding destination.

The glittering evening featured an exclusive guest list of wedding planners, hoteliers, tourism officials, and government representatives, all working collectively towards transforming Uttarakhand into a premier hub for wedding tourism.

Dignitaries Grace the Occasion

The awards night witnessed the presence of eminent dignitaries who have been instrumental in shaping the state’s cultural and tourism landscape. The event was graced by Maharani of Tehri Garhwal and Member of Parliament, Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, attending as the Chief Guest. Her presence added a touch of regal elegance and highlighted the importance of preserving Uttarakhand’s rich heritage while promoting it as a global wedding destination.

Accompanying her were other distinguished Guests of Honor, including Mrs. Tripti Juyal Semwal, Vice President of Maya Devi University, Mrs. Poonam Chand, Additional Director at Uttarakhand Tourism, and Shri Saurabh Thapliyal, Mayor of Dehradun. Their combined presence underscored the collaborative effort between government bodies, academia, and industry leaders to elevate Uttarakhand’s wedding tourism ecosystem.

Strategic Industry Dialogue – Vision & Mission 2030

One of the evening’s most significant highlights was a panel discussion on “Uttarakhand Wedding Vision & Mission 2030 – Building a Sustainable, Spiritual, and World-Class ‘Wed in India’ Destination.”

The panel featured some of the most prominent voices from the wedding and hospitality sectors. Esteemed panelists included Ravi Goel, Co-founder of The Big Daddy Events; Gaurav Chanana, Whistling Teel; Rishabh Panchhi, Panchhi Events; Ayu Tripathi, Director, Aahana Resort, Jim Corbett; Ajit Singh Gandhi, General Manager, Hyatt Centric Rajpur Dehradun; and Malabika Das, Director of Celebrations, Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort and Spa.

The session was moderated by Avinash Mishra, Founder of Badmash Kebabi, ensuring a seamless exchange of ideas and perspectives.

Recognizing Excellence – Winners of Uttarakhand Wedding Awards 2025

The evening culminated in honoring outstanding individuals and organizations whose work has set new benchmarks for quality, creativity, and service in the wedding industry. From luxury resorts and planners to designers and service providers, each winner demonstrated exceptional innovation and dedication to building world-class wedding experiences in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Wedding Awards 2025 – Winners

Best Wedding Venue – Luxury Hotel – Taj Mussoorie Foothills, Dehradun Best Wedding Venue – 5 Star Hotel – Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort and Spa Best Wedding Venue – Luxury Resort – Aahana Resort, Jim Corbett Best Wedding Venue – Resort – Saraca Resort & Spa, Corbett Best Wedding Venue – Ganges Beach – Summit by the Ganges, Rishikesh Best Wedding Venue – Heritage Hotel – Hotel Chevron Fairhavens, Nainital Best Wedding Venue – Bespoke – Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort and Spa Best Wedding Venue – Mid Size – Regenta, Dehradun Best Wedding Venue – City – Hyatt Centric, Rajpur Road, Dehradun Best Wedding Venue – Midscale Destination Wedding – Pride Premier Solitaire, Dehradun Best Wedding Venue – Lakefront – The Lake Resort, Naukuchiatal Best Wedding Venue – Lawn – Qupid by Saffron Leaf Best Wedding Venue – Pre-Wedding Ceremonies – The Fern Brentwood Resort, Mussoorie Best MICE Venue – Hyatt Centric, Rajpur Road, Dehradun Upcoming Luxury Wedding Venue – Paatlidun Safari Lodge Best Wedding Venue – Riverside – Maldevta Farms, Dehradun Best Wedding Venue – Boutique Resort – AAR Resorts & Spa Best Bakery – Wedding Cakes – Ellora’s Melting Moments Best Wedding Photographer – Intenselovestory by Kuldeep Semwal

These winners are not only redefining the wedding landscape of Uttarakhand but also helping the state gain recognition as a leading destination for grand celebrations and luxury weddings.

Leadership Speaks

Sharing her thoughts on the event, Namrata Bhandari, Editor-in-Chief, Himalayan Buzz Magazine, stated:

“Uttarakhand is blessed with a rare combination of breathtaking landscapes and world-class hospitality. Through these awards, our aim is to spotlight the talented individuals and organizations working tirelessly to make the state a top choice for weddings and celebrations.”

Adding to this, Gauraveshwar Singh, Co-founder, Himalayan Buzz, remarked:

“The Uttarakhand Wedding Awards are not just about recognition but about building a collaborative platform that unites the wedding industry. This initiative is a step forward in positioning Uttarakhand as a global wedding hub while fostering sustainable growth and innovation.”