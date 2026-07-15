Varanasi’s New INR 14,447 Crore Ganga Corridor Set to Transform Travel and Connectivity

July 15: Varanasi is set for a major infrastructure transformation after the Union Cabinet approved a ₹14,447 crore project for a six-lane elevated corridor along the Ganga, a landmark initiative aimed at improving connectivity and easing congestion in the historic city.

The ambitious project is expected to provide a faster and more efficient transportation network while reducing pressure on existing roads. For a city that welcomes millions of pilgrims, tourists, and residents every year, the new corridor is expected to make daily travel smoother and more convenient.

The elevated corridor will help streamline traffic movement, improve accessibility between important locations, and strengthen the city’s overall transport infrastructure. It is also expected to support the movement of goods and services, benefiting local businesses and the regional economy.

Officials said the project reflects the government’s focus on developing modern urban infrastructure while meeting the growing needs of Varanasi. The initiative is expected to play an important role in improving mobility without affecting the city’s cultural and spiritual character.

Beyond better connectivity, the project is likely to generate employment opportunities during construction and contribute to long-term economic growth by supporting tourism, trade, and urban development.

As one of India’s oldest and most revered cities, Varanasi continues to evolve while preserving its heritage. The new Ganga-side elevated corridor is expected to become a key milestone in this journey, creating a more connected and accessible city for future generations.