Vedanta Sesa Goa marked the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas by honouring over 100 ex-servicemen (ESM) who are now part of its work force. The company has employed retired defence personnel in various capacities, largely in the security domain. Felicitation ceremonies were organised at various locations across five states & were aimed at commemorating the Kargil Vijay Diwas and recognising the contribution of the ESM in safeguarding & protecting the unity and integrity of our Nation, as also in Nation Building. The felicitation was also organised to recognise the unparalleled spirit of ‘giving back’ to the nation which is exemplified by the ESM and is also aligned with Vedanta’s philosophy of ‘giving’ back’ to the society.

Sesa Goa organized the special events, helmed by its security team, which included presentation of shawls and mementous and an interactive session wherein the ESM shared their experience from their time as part of the Armed Forces of India.

Marking the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas, Mr. Navin Jaju, CEO, Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore said, “The 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas is a matter of great pride for all Indians. I salute our gallant fallen soldiers and all the men and women in the Forces for their selfless sacrifice, unmatched commitment to our Motherland and the Tri Colour and their giving back spirit that resonates with Vedanta’s values. Our Armed Forces inspire us to tirelessly work for the greater good of our Nation. No words suffice for their contributions, and for their unmatched zeal to ‘give back’ to the Nation. As a mark of respect, we should all try and emulate them in our collective efforts towards Nation building.”

Sesa Goa security employs a number of ESM who have been entrusted with key responsibilities related to industrial and corporate security. These ESM have been making a significant contribution in bringing in greater efficiency and a deep-rooted sense of commitment to the job profile. The felicitation ceremonies at respective location were attended by the top leadership of the SBU.

Speaking on the occasion, Shrishaila Gouda, CEO-Vedanta IOK, said, “We, at Vedanta Iron Ore Karnataka salute our Armed Forces for their unparalleled dedication and bravery. Their unwavering commitment to protecting our nation’s unity and integrity is truly inspiring. This felicitation ceremony is our humble way of expressing immense respect and gratitude to our ex-servicemen. Their sacrifices and valour remind us of the strength and resilience that define our great nation. We are honoured to recognize their contributions on this significant day, Kargil Vijay Diwas, and reaffirm our commitment to building a stronger, united India.” Expressing his thoughts on the felicitation ceremony, Mr. Nand Bhatt, CSO, Sesa Goa said “We are very fortunate to have among us numerous ESM. These military veterans have a rich experience of dealing with myriad and challenging situations and have ingrained in them the qualities of selfless commitment to the organisation. By organising this ceremony across locations, we wanted to express our gratitude to the ESM for having given the best years of their lives in the service of the Nation & for having made innumerable sacrifices in ensuring that the Nation remains protected.”

The event featured heartfelt speeches, the presentation of mementos to the ex-servicemen, and a moment of silence in memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. It was a poignant reminder of the indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces and their enduring legacy.

Vedanta has recently also initiated a unique hiring program focussed on onboarding ex-defence forces personnel and the program has witnessed a robust response. Sesa Goa has been marking Kargil Vijay Diwas in a unique manner and last year it had launched the ‘Garv Se’ Campaign aimed at expressing gratitude to the fallen heroes and Param Vir Chakra awardees by way of letters and messages. Sub Maj (Hony Capt) Yogendra Singh Yadav, PVC and hero of Tiger Hill had interacted virtually with the employees, workmen and business partners and delivered a most inspiring and stirring talk.