VeeamON 2025 Tour India: New Delhi Edition Unveils Ransomware Readiness Blueprint to Fortify Cyber Resilience

New Delhi, August 25th, 2025: Veeam® Software, the #1 global leader by market share in data resilience, continued the India leg of its flagship VeeamON 2025 Tour in New Delhi, bringing together industry leaders, government representatives, and innovators to advance the conversation on securing India’s digital future. At the Delhi event, Veeam spotlighted its India-specific whitepaper “Strategies to Counter the Ransomware Threat in India” and the Veeam Data Resilience Maturity Model (DRMM), a first-of-its-kind framework, designed to help Indian organizations objectively measure and strengthen their data resilience.

Discussions in Delhi centered on the convergence of data resilience, AI-driven security, and regulatory readiness, highlighting how Veeam is aligning its vision with India’s national priorities under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act and the upcoming Digital India Act. It also included discussions around fostering cross-sector partnerships and building a robust talent pipeline to combat the surging ransomware wave threatening Indian enterprises.

Key findings from Veeam’s new study on the ransomware threat in India include:

Ransomware remains a top threat for enterprises in India, with nearly 70% of affected organizations hit multiple times in just 12 months.

A staggering 90% of victims faced attempts to compromise their backups.

The whitepaper provides a roadmap to compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act and upcoming Digital India Act, highlighting actionable strategies to boost ransomware preparedness and safeguard data.

Bharat CyberSuraksha – Saksham Bharat MoI: National Momentum

At the New Delhi event, Veeam reinforced its Memorandum of Intent (MoI) under the Bharat CyberSuraksha – Saksham Bharat initiative. The three-year commitment aims to:

Skill 1,00,000+ professionals in data protection, ransomware recovery, and AI-driven cybersecurity.

Establish 100+ Centers of Excellence in collaboration with academic and industry partners.

Create 25,000+ jobs in cybersecurity and DevSecOps domains across the country.

Alongside this initiative, Veeam is driving what it calls the “6 Ps” of a cyber-resilient India: focusing on Partnerships, People, Platforms, Policy, Progress, and Purpose. Veeam has committed to building strong partnerships across industry, academia, and government; empowering people through skills and certifications; delivering secure, AI-powered platforms; aligning with policy frameworks like DPDP; ensuring measurable progress through DRMM benchmarks; and anchoring all efforts in a shared purpose of safeguarding data as a critical business asset.

Speaking at the event, Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President & Managing Director, India & SAARC, Veeam Software, said: “India’s digital future depends on radical resilience. With the Veeam DRMM, we are providing business leaders with a practical, vendor-agnostic framework to elevate their resilience posture, while the Bharat CyberSuraksha, Saksham Bharat initiative will ensure that the people, skills, and partnerships needed to secure this future are in place. Data resilience is not only the foundation of business continuity, but also of AI innovation, compliance, and long-term competitive advantage.”

VeeamON Tour: Building Data Resilience Nationwide

VeeamON Tour is the definitive global forum for data resilience, innovation, and collaboration. Following Bengaluru and New Delhi, the India tour will conclude in Mumbai (September 9), advancing the mission of creating a Future Ready, Cyber Surakshit, and Viksit Bharat.