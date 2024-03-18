Vegas Mall Elevates Artistic Expressions with Anant Ki Aur – Art Exhibition

Vegas Mall, the premium shopping and entertainment destination, proudly hosts the “Anant Ki Aur” art exhibition. Running from 15th March 2024 to 21st March 2024, in association with Kalabhumi Institute of Fine Arts and Design, the event showcases paintings, sculptures, and mesmerizing artworks crafted by industry-leading artisans. As a testament to celebrating artistic brilliance, Vegas Mall takes the opportunity to honor various Padma Vibhushan artists during the exhibition.

The grand opening ceremony was marked by a lamp-lighting ritual led by esteemed chief guests, including IPS Ankit Singh- DCP Dwarka, Mr. Suresh Anand- Director of Vegas Mall, and Mr. Mohan Mittal- Director of Vegas Mall. Also gracing the occasion were distinguished personalities such as Mr. Harvinder Mankkar, renowned cartoonist of “Motu Patlu” fame and an accomplished Film Director and Writer, alongside Dr. Jaspreet Kaur, Vice Principal of Bal Bhavan International School.

At the core of Vegas Mall’s ethos lies its commitment to promoting local artisans and giving them opportunities to thrive. Initiatives like the “Anant ki Aur” art exhibition stand as a beacon of creativity, fostering a deeper appreciation for the arts in society. The exhibition not only gives artists a platform to showcase their talents but also builds valuable connections between artists and art enthusiasts.