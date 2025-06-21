Vegas Mall Hosts Grand Wellness Morning on International Day of Yoga 2025

Delhi, June 21, 2025: Vegas Mall, Dwarka’s leading lifestyle and retail destination, successfully hosted a vibrant and inspiring Wellness Morning on the occasion of International Day of Yoga 2025. Aligned with this year’s global theme – “Yoga for One Earth, One Health” – the event witnessed an overwhelming participation of 500+ yoga enthusiasts, who gathered at the mall’s Central Piazza at sunrise to celebrate health, harmony, and holistic living.

The morning began with an energizing yoga session led by renowned wellness coach- Meenal Pathak, followed by an electrifying Bhangra segment conducted by bhangra instructor Ashley Kaur. Adding depth and tradition to the celebration, Yog Guru Manmohan Gupta guided participants through breathing techniques and classic asanas that reinforced the spiritual and mental benefits of yoga.

The highlight of the event was the positive energy and sense of community among participants, many of whom expressed joy, gratitude, and a renewed connection with their inner selves and the environment. To mark the occasion and promote ecological responsibility, Vegas Mall distributed Medicinal plant saplings to all attendees – symbolizing a collective step toward nurturing the planet, in line with the “One Earth, One Health” message.

Participants were also gifted free t-shirts, nutritious meal boxes, wellness certificates, and a host of wellness goodies, making the morning both impactful and memorable. The event, officially recognized under the Ministry of Ayush’s “Yoga Sangam 2025”, reinforced Vegas Mall’s commitment to fostering a healthier, greener, and more mindful community.

Speaking about the success of the event, Ravinder Choudhary, Vice President at Vegas Mall, said, “We are overwhelmed by the response and enthusiasm shown by the community. This celebration was not just about yoga but about coming together for a greater purpose — personal well-being and planetary health.”

Vegas Mall continues to set benchmarks in curating meaningful, wellness-centric experiences for its patrons – seamlessly blending health, lifestyle, and sustainability.