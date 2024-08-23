Verticalized SaaS Payments platform Easebuzz revenue surges to INR 290 Crore in FY 24; eyes IPO in next 2-3 years

Pune, 23rd August, 2024: Verticalized SaaS payments platform Easebuzz has released its financial numbers for FY24. The annual Gross Transaction Value (GTV) processed by the platform during the year crossed a record INR 1,00,000 Crore, a 48% growth rate compared to FY23. With a rapidly expanding merchant base touching 1,50,000 mark, the platform experienced an year-on-year revenue growth rate of 23%, taking the revenues to INR 290 Crore. The daily volume run rate of the platform touched close to 1 Mn transactions.

Despite headwinds in the fintech industry and changing regulatory landscape, Easebuzz is able to maintain its growth trajectory with strong focus on verticalization, personalization and compliance culture. With a robust tech and product suite, Easebuzz maintained its dominance as one of the largest SaaS based payment solutions providers in the Education segment, with over 10,000 institutes relying on its full-stack technology and payment infrastructure.

With verticalization as core Strategy, Easebuzz is helping businesses of every size and scale across eCommerce, Real Estate, Travel, BFSI, Education, Government & Municipalities, and many more. Easebuzz is enabling digital payment infrastructure for some of the marquee clients like Symbiosis University, Parul University, State GRAS, Noida Power Corporation, BSES Rajdhani Power, GoKwik, IRCTC, DLF, Brigade, BigBasket, MTDC, etc.