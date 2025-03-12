VES Polytechnic Celebrations: Technothon 2025 Showcases Strong Innovation

Mumbai, 12th March 2025: Vivekanand Education Society’s Polytechnic College (VESP) proudly hosted VES Technothon 2025, Maharashtra’s premier 24-hour state-level hackathon for diploma engineers, on March 1st and 2nd, 2025. The Technothon was part of Shri Hashu Ji Advani’s Centenary Celebration and was organized in collaboration with the VESP Alumni Association, Institution Innovation Council (IIC) Cell, and HABIT Foundation Incubation Centre, VES. The event brought together top talent from nine districts to foster innovation, problem-solving, and industry collaboration. Out of 125 registered teams, 32 finalists competed in an intense 24-hour development challenge, culminating in a Final Evaluation Round and a grand ceremony.

The event was inaugurated by esteemed industry leaders, including Shri. Umesh Nagdeve, Secretary, MSBTE; Shri. Jiten Saheta, Director Operations, Connectwell; Shri. Manas Phadnis, VP – Projects & Business Development, VEGA India, and Shri. Umesh Rathod, Innovation Manager, AICTE. Participants showcased exceptional technical expertise and creativity, with standout teams from VES Polytechnic, SVKM’s SBM Polytechnic College, K.J. Somaiya Polytechnic, Government Polytechnic Mumbai, VPM Polytechnic, and Government Polytechnic Pune receiving top honors. The competition featured a ₹1.10 Lakh prize pool, rewarding the most innovative and problem-solving minds. The event was supported by Connectwell Industries Pvt. Ltd. as the Title Sponsor, with VEGA India Level and Pressure Measurement Pvt. Ltd. as the Powered-by Sponsor. PearlQuest joined as the Gaming Partner, while 39 Solutions served as the Knowledge Partner. Additionally, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Veloce Nxtgen contributed as Associate Sponsors, ensuring a dynamic and well-supported event.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikrant Joshi, Principal of Vivekanand Education Society’s Polytechnic College said, “VES Technothon 2025 is a testament to the incredible potential of diploma engineers. This event not only fosters technical brilliance enhances teamwork, and real-world industry exposure. The enthusiastic participation and strong industry collaborations reinforce our commitment to nurturing the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs. We look forward to scaling this initiative to greater heights in the coming years.”

With its growing impact, VES Technothon continues to evolve as a catalyst for innovation and engineering excellence, further solidifying VESP’s mission to foster technical talent and entrepreneurial spirit