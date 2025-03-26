Bengaluru, 26th March 2025: VIBGYOR Group of Schools, a leading network of K-12 schools, is enhancing its infrastructure at VIBGYOR High, Marathahalli, to elevate the learning experience. The school has unveiled a cutting-edge sports arena and commenced the construction of a new academic building, reinforcing its commitment to holistic education and student growth. Additionally, it has introduced the CBSE curriculum, offering students a wider choice of academic pathways.

The newly developed sports arena, spanning over four acres, is now operational and designed to support professional-level training across multiple disciplines. The facility features a 240-metre skating track with six one-metre-wide lanes, two full-sized basketball courts (77 x 21.4 meters each), a dedicated football ground measuring 106 x 35.25 metres, and four 13-metre-long cricket pitches for practice and competitive play. To ensure accessibility and convenience for students, parents, and visitors, the facility also includes a structured parking area. These world-class amenities aim to foster athletic excellence and encourage student participation in sports at both recreational and competitive levels.

In addition to sports, VIBGYOR High Marathahalli is expanding its academic offerings with the introduction of the CBSE curriculum. This provides students with a nationally recognised framework that emphasises conceptual learning, critical thinking, and all-round development. By offering CBSE alongside its existing programs, the school ensures that students have the flexibility to choose the best academic path that suits their future aspirations.

To further enrich the learning experience, the school is also constructing a new academic building that will feature modern classrooms and innovative learning spaces. This expansion is designed to support experiential learning and provide students with an engaging, future-ready environment.

Speaking on these developments, Santhoshi Ramkumar Thettaparambil, Principal, VIBGYOR Group of Schools, stated, “At VIBGYOR High Marathahalli, these developments represent more than just infrastructure expansion—they reflect our unwavering commitment to holistic education. The newly established sports arena is designed to nurture competitive athletes, providing them with the facilities to train at a professional level. The introduction of the CBSE curriculum broadens academic pathways, ensuring students have access to a nationally recognised framework that fosters critical thinking and in-depth learning. Meanwhile, our new academic building is a testament to our dedication to experiential education, equipping students with a future-ready learning environment. Through these initiatives, we continue to uphold our mission of fostering well-rounded individuals prepared to excel in all aspects of life.”

With these advancements, VIBGYOR High Marathahalli continues to set new benchmarks in education, ensuring that students have access to the best academic programs, state-of-the-art facilities, and a well-rounded learning environment.