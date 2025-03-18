Vijaybhoomi University Honors Graduates at Its 6th Convocation Ceremony

Vijaybhoomi University is proud to announce the successful completion of its 6th Convocation Ceremony, celebrating the achievements of its graduating students. The ceremony, held on March 11th, was graced by the presence of esteemed Chief Guest Mr. Uday Vishwanath Deshpande, an Indian Mallakhamb coach and Padma Shri awardee, renowned for his contribution to the sport of Mallakhamb at a global level.

The convocation was attended by President Mr. Sanjay Padode, Member of Board Ms. Kalpana Padode, and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Ravikesh Srivastava, along with distinguished faculty members, staff, and students. The event marked the graduation of 16 students, comprising 13 from The True School of Music (TSM) and 3 from the Vijaybhoomi School of Design.

Special honors were awarded to Ms. Nayak Neeha (Design) and Mr. Yuvrajvijay Bhatia (TSM) with the prestigious Dean’s Medal, recognizing their outstanding academic and creative contributions. The university takes immense pride in the accomplishments of its students, particularly those who have secured promising career opportunities and entrepreneurial ventures.

Reflecting on the university’s journey, Vice Chancellor Dr. Ravikesh Srivastava highlighted major institutional advancements, including the granting of UGC 2(f) status and new academic collaborations with KEDGE Business School, France, which will allow Vijaybhoomi University to offer UG and PG degrees internationally.

Dr. Srivastava also emphasized the institution’s commitment to holistic development, with initiatives such as the Personality Enhancement Program, Social Immersion Program, and Kanyathon 2024 & 2025 Series, fostering a culture of social responsibility among students.

In his keynote address, the Vice Chancellor shared an inspiring message with the graduating students:

“Appo deepo bhava”—Be your own light. Never stop learning, for each day is a new chapter—bringing fresh colors, new opportunities, and, above all, deeper wisdom. Remember, the pursuit of knowledge is a lifelong journey, and true success lies in your ability to adapt, innovate, and inspire others along the way.”