Vinay Pictures and A47.in Collaborate to Launch Official Andaz Apna Apna Merchandise for 30th Anniversary

National, November 4, 2024: Fans of the cult classic Andaz Apna Apna, get ready to relive the magic! Vinay Pictures is thrilled to announce its collaboration with A47.in to launch an exclusive range of Andaz Apna Apna merchandise, in celebration of the film’s 30th anniversary. It will have everything from Amar and Prem’s endless antics to the unforgettable “Gogoji aapka ghagra!”. The new collection is a tribute to the laughter and unforgettable dialogues that has shaped generations of Bollywood lovers.

Set to launch on November 4th, 2024, the exact date the movie hit the big screen three decades ago, this collection brings the movie alive in a whole new way. From onwards, the merch lineup includes tees and comfy hoodies to fun notebooks, tote bags, posters, and more. It’s a celebration of the movie’s characters, iconic dialogues, and unforgettable moments, making this A47’s most epic & fun collaboration yet!

Namrata, Priti & Amod Sinha from Vinay Pictures, are excited about this collab. They share that, “Our Father, Producer Vinay Kumar Sinha’s iconic cult comedy film, Andaz Apna Apna continues to be loved by fans across generations. We’re happy to team up with A47 to create a merchandise range that truly reflects the spirit of the film. From Amar and Prem’s mischief to Crime Master Gogo’s goggle, this collection lets fans wear a piece of cinematic history and keep the fun going!” Bhavik Vora, Founder and CEO of A47, said, “At A47, we’re all about celebrating India’s coolest stories, and Andaz Apna Apna is a true cinematic gem. Like so many fans, we’ve grown up quoting Amar and Prem’s hilarious lines, and this collection is a dream come true for us. We’ve put our heart into designing merchandise that captures the fun, nostalgia, and madness of the movie—and we hope fans love it as much as we do!”

Whether you’re a lifelong fan who grew up watching the movie or someone discovering its hilarity for the first time, this collection is for everyone. A47.in’s commitment to celebrating India’s cultural stories shines through this collaboration, bringing fans and collectors alike closer to the Andaz Apna Apna magic. One can also join the conversation on social media using AndazApnaApnaAtA47 and share their favorite moments from the film while wearing their merch.