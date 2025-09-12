Viraj Profiles Received Prestigious EEPC India National Award for Excellence in Engineering Exports 2023–24

New Delhi, September 12, 2025 – Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd., a global leader in stainless steel long products, was honoured with the prestigious National Award from the EEPC India Awards for Excellence in Engineering Exports in recognition of its outstanding export performance during FY 2023–24.

The award was presented at the 56th National Export Excellence Awards ceremony, hosted by EEPC India at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Monday, September 8, 2025.

The Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, along with the Hon’ble Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal. The award was received by Mr. Siddartha Modi (President) and CA Mr. Rakesh Agarwal, on behalf of Viraj Profiles.

The Hon’ble President,in her address, praised the impressive growth of India’s engineering exports despite global challenges. She emphasised the role of institutions like EEPC, which serve as a vital bridge between Indian manufacturers and international markets, and their role in strengthening our economy.

Addressing the event, Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal remarked, “India will continue to move forward with confidence, never afraid of challenges, never bowing downin front ofanyone. With the motto of ‘Zero Defect, Zero Effect,’ we must ensure that high-quality products are made in India and sold across the world. The world today looks at India as a trusted partner, and we must live up to that reputation. At the same time, India is conscious of sustainability. As a responsible global citizen, mindful of mother nature. India has consistently ranked among the top three in the G20 for global sustainability efforts under its NDC commitments made at COP21 in Paris.”

Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Siddartha Modi, President, Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd., said:

“I feel deeply privileged and honoured to receive this award once again on behalf of Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd. as one of the largest exporters of engineering products in the country. We have ambitious plans to further expand our global footprint, ensuring that Made in India products reach every corner of the world, thereby contributing to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Viraj Profiles was honoured with the Star Performer Award in the Product Segment of Bright Bars & Profiles: Large Enterprise Category. This recognition reaffirms Viraj’s position as a stainless-steel export powerhouse, with a presence in over 96 countries and a portfolio of more than 50,000 SKUs.

With this milestone, Viraj Profiles continues its journey of excellence, innovation, and global trust, further cementing its role as one of India’s most respected engineering exporters.